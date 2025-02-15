Tragic Details Of CNN Anchor Erin Burnett

After getting her start working as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs, Erin Burnett switched gears and carved out a new niche for herself as a trustworthy money and business reporter thanks to CNBC. In 2005, she was named co-host of a brand new show, "Squawk on the Street," which taped right inside the NYSE and drew her plenty of praise. However, at the height of her popularity, Burnett decided to leave the show in May 2011 and ditch the network, moving to CNN. That October, she launched her own show, "OutFront," but sadly, it was met with a series of devastating reviews.

Burnett's inaugural "OutFront" episode featured a headline-making piece on the Occupy Wall Street protests that soon landed her in hot water. Forbes called her "vapid," arguing she acted condescending towards her interview subjects, while The Baltimore Sun proclaimed, "She comes across as self-satisfied, smug, privileged, and feeling not one whit of their pain."

In addition to fellow media outlets taking note, it seemed that audiences were also rubbed the wrong way. Just 10 days after its premiere, "OutFront" had dropped to 70 percent of its initial ratings. Two weeks after that, it hit another all-time low with just 67,000 viewers among the coveted 25- to 54-year-old age group.

Before the month was out, Burnett's credibility and aptitude for the job were being ruthlessly torn into. CBS News even published what it called the "Erin Burnett disaster timeline," musing whether or not she could ever turn things around.

