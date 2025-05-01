Inappropriate Outfits Goldie Hawn Has Been Caught Wearing Over The Years

Goldie Hawn has always marched to the beat of her own drum, a flower child who wore long lashes, short dresses, and body paint as she giggled her way through almost 60 episodes of "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In" from 1968 to 1970. Her trademark blonde hair and infectious smile carried her through dozens of hit movies and straight into awards territory, earning Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominations, among others, as well as a few wins.

Through it all, she's kept her quirky style in both personality and in fashion. There are strange things everyone ignores about Hawn, but her wardrobe is always a head-turner. She became famous for appearing in bikinis with graffiti scrawled across her bare skin, and she's had moments of glamour on the red carpet, wearing designer gowns worthy of second and third glances.

The actor has also had her share of misses when it comes to fashion, causing blips in Hawn's stunning transformation timeline. Quirky doesn't always translate well when it comes to looking great on the red carpet or attending an event where the dress code is a little less flower child and a little more sophisticated. We love the star when she's dressed for fun on the silver screen, but not always when she's pulling items from her own closet.