Inappropriate Outfits Goldie Hawn Has Been Caught Wearing Over The Years
Goldie Hawn has always marched to the beat of her own drum, a flower child who wore long lashes, short dresses, and body paint as she giggled her way through almost 60 episodes of "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In" from 1968 to 1970. Her trademark blonde hair and infectious smile carried her through dozens of hit movies and straight into awards territory, earning Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominations, among others, as well as a few wins.
Through it all, she's kept her quirky style in both personality and in fashion. There are strange things everyone ignores about Hawn, but her wardrobe is always a head-turner. She became famous for appearing in bikinis with graffiti scrawled across her bare skin, and she's had moments of glamour on the red carpet, wearing designer gowns worthy of second and third glances.
The actor has also had her share of misses when it comes to fashion, causing blips in Hawn's stunning transformation timeline. Quirky doesn't always translate well when it comes to looking great on the red carpet or attending an event where the dress code is a little less flower child and a little more sophisticated. We love the star when she's dressed for fun on the silver screen, but not always when she's pulling items from her own closet.
Sari, it just doesn't work
When Catherine Zeta-Jones married Michael Douglas in November 2000, it was a pretty big deal. The event was elegant and lavish, with Hollywood royalty in attendance — including Goldie Hawn. The "Overboard" actor wore a draped, red-velvet frock borrowed from Indian culture with its sari-like silhouette. While the sari is a beautiful silhouette, nothing about the wedding at the Plaza Hotel in New York was related to India, and Hawn's outfit looked out of place, if not guilty of cultural appropriation.
Frisbee on the red carpet
There was a whole fashion movement of wearing dresses over pants, but Goldie Hawn didn't seem to get the memo that it could be dressed up, and made appropriate for more special occasions. Showing support for her daughter Kate Hudson, she attended the world premiere of Hudson's movie "Alex & Emma" in Los Angeles in June 2003. While Hudson wore an elegant, pink silk dress with a sparkling brooch and strappy sandals for the semi-glamourous evening, Hawn's outfit was more befitting a picnic in the park with a Frisbee.
That's not an Armani
There are times when "unique" might translate into "not appropriate," and when Goldie Hawn stood next to Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow at a fundraising gala in January 2014, it became clear this was one of those times. The Help Haiti Home event was sponsored by designer Giorgio Armani, and while her fellow actors got the hint that Armani and Armani-adjacent was the correct dress code for the evening, Hawn missed it. Her bright yellow tunic dress emblazoned with myriad colorful patterns choice stood out like a sore thumb amongst the chic and simple dresses.
She must have had a fever
It was a Monday night in November 2018 when Goldie Hawn stepped out in London, so she had absolutely no excuse for doing a "Saturday Night Fever" tribute — unless, of course, she was feverish and knew not what she was wearing. She started with slinky silver lamé pants with leg-swallowing bell bottoms, and paired them with a black sequined camisole topped with more shiny silver. Unless it's a retro theme night or a Halloween party, it's been inappropriate to dress for a night of disco dancing since Studio 54 closed.
Such a yawn kind of outfit
We get it. Sometimes, you just want to say the heck with it and get all comfy in your jammies. But not on the red carpet in New York City, á la Goldie Hawn in November 2007. The "Cactus Flower" Oscar winner attended a benefit concert in Manhattan, dressed in what appeared to be PJs — long satin pants and a low-neck satin top. The cut of the blouse was reminiscent of the nightgowns worn by women in the 1940s, doing nothing to dispel the notion that she was aiming for a pajama vibe.