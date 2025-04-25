The Worst Dressed At The Time100 Gala 2025

If ever there was a place to dress up in your finest and look stunning, it's for an event with the actual word "gala" in it. Thursday, April 24, 2025, was the date, the Lincoln Center in New York City was the place, and the 2025 Time100 Gala was the occasion. The annual soirée celebrates the iconic magazine's picks for the top 100 people who have made a splash in the world over the past year. Honorees include everyone from actors to politicians, sports figures to activists, entrepreneurs to chefs, and everyone in between.

As expected, the guest list was a plethora of famous faces, and the multiple red carpets and outside entries were awash in a variety of fashions. For the most part, the men were dressed in classic black suits (shout out to Ed Sheeran for his pink one, though), and the women wore sleek gowns all befitting the gala.

There were, of course, exceptions to the rule — aka the ill-fitting red jumpsuit worn by Kristen Bell that blended into a great many of the backdrops she stood against. There were also wardrobe choices that seemed inspired by prom, glue guns, monsters, Punky Brewster, and things we can only hope we never imagine. If we had a TheList100 for worst-dressed at the Time100, these people would definitely be included.