Inside Caroline Kennedy's Relationship With RFK Jr.

Depending on who you ask, RFK Jr. is either going to "make America healthy again" or set in motion a series of events that will end in a nationwide health crisis. The rise of influencers in the health and wellness space has made the spreading of misinformation that much easier, and millions have started to question science-backed medicine, instead opting to believe in the snake oil many influencers are selling on the internet. Kennedy's claims about vaccine safety and America's food system have only intensified the doubts of those who are already suspicious, and his cousin, Caroline Kennedy, has had about enough of his shenanigans, it seems.

For those who believe Kennedy has good intentions, it's crucial to be aware that he still stands to benefit financially from the lawsuits brought against certain pharmaceutical companies as the Trump administration's health secretary. It was ahead of his confirmation hearing for the position that Kennedy's cousin broke her usual silence and penned a brutal letter to senators in an attempt to convince them that her cousin is the worst possible candidate for the job. "[He] preys on the desperation of parents and sick children," she wrote (via CBS News). She also had some harsh criticism for RFK regarding what she says is his exploitation of his family name and history. "[He] continues to grandstand off my father's assassination, and that of his own father," she penned (via People). She then added that her uncles Bobby and Teddy Kennedy would turn in their graves knowing what RFK is up to. "[They] would be disgusted," she wrote.

The letter revealed plenty about RFK and Caroline's relationship, and let's just say that these two definitely won't be sitting around singing "Kumbaya" together anytime soon.