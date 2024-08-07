Awkward Simone Biles Moments That Were Witnessed By Millions

The stunning transformation of Simone Biles has been something to behold. There's no doubt that she's the absolute GOAT when it comes to gymnastics, but make no mistake — Biles may be poised on the floor, but that doesn't mean she's never had an awkward public moment. Hey, when the cameras have been on you consistently for over a decade both in and outside of major life-changing competitions, it's only natural.

As far as most humans are concerned, no one's going to know if they take a wrong step, do a small celebratory dance at work, or even flail dramatically to dodge an insect. After all, most people don't have cameras trained on them whenever they're out in public. For Biles, however, even a little slip-up can go on record forever, living on in television and internet archives until the end of time as we know it. So, you know, no pressure.

Thankfully, Biles seems to have a pretty good sense of herself and enough confidence to ride out the storm when things go awry. Your average Joe might crumble underneath the awkward, cringeworthy moments, doomed to repeat them forever every time they close their eyes, but the average Joe isn't 11-time Olympic medalist Simone Arianne Biles. She's dealt with her fair share of rough competition moments and awkward gaffes in the public eye, but she always dusts herself off and tries again.

