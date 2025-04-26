Gabby Windey's Chaotic Secret Wedding Took Place During A Major Tragedy

Reality television is frequently filled with surprises and drama, and as it turns out for one regular on the reality scene, so does life. In January 2025, Gabby Windey became a Faithful on Season 3 of "The Traitors," but before that, she first caught our attention as one of the women vying for roses and an engagement ring on Season 26 of "The Bachelor." When she wasn't the final one chosen, she and fellow love-seeker Rachel Recchia joined forces to hand out the flowers themselves on Season 19 of "The Bachelorette." From there, Windey went on to compete for the mirrored ball trophy as a contestant on Season 31 of "Dancing With the Stars," coming in second place with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Her time on "The Bachlorette" produced an engagement with Erich Schwer, but when the relationship fizzled out, Windey moved on. In August 2023, she visited "The View" and revealed, "I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I've been keeping it a little more private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I'm dating a girl." The girl in question, comedian Robby Hoffman, was the woman she went on to marry.

While some people spend months planning their wedding, Windey and Hoffman exchanged vows on January 11, 2025, after just two days of planning, and while they were waiting out an intense moment in their lives. The couple had fled their home in Los Angeles in the early days of the wildfires that left much of the area scorched.