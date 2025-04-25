Kimberly Guilfoyle's Victorian-Era Dress Doesn't Match Up With Her Airbrush Disaster
Kimberly Guilfoyle often seems to be trying to convince her Instagram followers that she looks a way she actually doesn't. Now, it seems that she's trying to convince them that Facetune was around a very, very long time before it actually was. Guilfoyle often takes photoshopping her pics too far, but we think she may have outdone herself this time. Between her entirely different face and a dress that just doesn't look like her style — or like it's even from this era — we had to do a double-take to make sure that it was actually her.
On April 25, 2025, Guilfoyle posted a photo of herself on her Instagram story. The photo was plucked out of a photo carousel she had shared on her grid the day prior, showing her spread in the April edition cover of Metropolitan Palm Beach Magazine. In this particular photo, the U.S. ambassador to Greece is posing in a very odd red dress with a see-through panel in the front and puffy sleeves with an elongated cuff. A look at her ensemble leaves us wondering if she's wearing a costume for some sort of musical set in a time gone by — yet, somehow, her face still managed to steal the show. Based on how her face looks in this pic compared to how it looks IRL, we've come to the conclusion that this has to be one of Guilfoyle's most over-edited Instagram pics of all time.
Kimberly Guilfoyle clearly loves this photo of her, but it doesn't look like her, at all
It seems safe to guess that this photo was Kimberly Guilfoyle's favorite of the photos of her featured in Metropolitan Palm Beach Magazine, since she chose to share it separately. This is interesting, considering the fact that this photo appears a bit more over-edited than any of the others. In her Instagram story, Guilfoyle tagged her glam team, and while she clearly had her hair and makeup done for the photoshoot, it's impossible to believe that she didn't have a little help from some photo-editing magic to basically turn her into an entirely different person.
This 1800s-inspired red ensemble was just one of multiple fancy evening gowns Guilfoyle wore in the magazine spread. While it did feature a very deep v-neckline like Guilfoyle often wears, this dress was very different from her usual skintight party looks. Guilfoyle has certainly been caught wearing outdated outfits before, but they're usually more like something out of 2010 than something worn during Queen Victoria's reign. We definitely don't get the vision behind this look, but we can, at least, tell that Guilfoyle's vision was to look like an entirely different version of herself. Also, it's fitting that she used Dua Lipa's song "Hallucinate" in the Instagram story, since we feel like we're hallucinating looking at her in this photo.