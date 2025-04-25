Kimberly Guilfoyle's Victorian-Era Dress Doesn't Match Up With Her Airbrush Disaster

Kimberly Guilfoyle often seems to be trying to convince her Instagram followers that she looks a way she actually doesn't. Now, it seems that she's trying to convince them that Facetune was around a very, very long time before it actually was. Guilfoyle often takes photoshopping her pics too far, but we think she may have outdone herself this time. Between her entirely different face and a dress that just doesn't look like her style — or like it's even from this era — we had to do a double-take to make sure that it was actually her.

On April 25, 2025, Guilfoyle posted a photo of herself on her Instagram story. The photo was plucked out of a photo carousel she had shared on her grid the day prior, showing her spread in the April edition cover of Metropolitan Palm Beach Magazine. In this particular photo, the U.S. ambassador to Greece is posing in a very odd red dress with a see-through panel in the front and puffy sleeves with an elongated cuff. A look at her ensemble leaves us wondering if she's wearing a costume for some sort of musical set in a time gone by — yet, somehow, her face still managed to steal the show. Based on how her face looks in this pic compared to how it looks IRL, we've come to the conclusion that this has to be one of Guilfoyle's most over-edited Instagram pics of all time.