5 Outdated Outfits Kimberly Guilfoyle Was Caught Wearing

Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Fox News host and fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., has become known for her less-than-stellar fashion sense. That's because there are a lot of mistakes Guilfoyle makes with her style and a lot of reasons why her choices are often flops. One of the biggest problems is her love of trends and apparent disregard for whether said trends are actually current. While Guilfoyle has had a style transformation over the years, that doesn't mean she's keeping up with the times, and this is one of the biggest reasons why she needs a fashion makeover.

While her wardrobe may be totally stuck in the past, Guilfoyle's life is moving forward. It seems that she may be heading into 2025 single, as Don Jr. reportedly ditched her for his alleged mistress. Donald Trump has also nominated her as the new U.S. ambassador to Greece. As she moves into what is likely to be a transformative new year, there are plenty of fashion and makeup mistakes we're begging Guilfoyle to ditch in 2025.

First on the docket? That would be her penchant for wearing out-of-date looks. So, we've gathered some of the most outdated ensembles she's worn over the years — and let's just say, it's some damming evidence that she's ready for a wardrobe overhaul.