Kimberly Guilfoyle's Most Over-Edited Instagram Pics Of All Time
It's no secret former Fox News star turned U.S. ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle loves to edit her photos. Guilfoyle's stunning transformation has included her fair share of glowy, smooth-skinned social media uploads, which Alana Alicea, photo editor and graphic designer at Star Pop Studio, told Nicki Swift in 2024 were thanks to editing apps. "Yes, [Guilfoyle's] images are definitely edited!! I would say she uses an app like Facetune or FaceApp, which can seamlessly make your face look absolutely stunning and perfect," she shared.
But the ex-"Outnumbered" star isn't the only one who does it. "It is widespread to edit IG photos if you are an influencer or public figure," Alicea pointed out. Notably, former "American Idol" judge Paula Abdul has had some embarrassing Photoshop fails, and Guilfoyle's one-time future sister-in-law Lara Trump has seemingly been inspired by her editing habit with some awkward uploads.
Though there's nothing wrong with giving your pics a tweak if it makes you feel more confident, in Guilfoyle's case, she seems to take things too far. And we have proof of her FaceApp/FaceTune blindness.
Her face glowed in an unnatural way during a fishing trip
In 2018, Kimberly Guilfoyle went on a fishing trip with her now former fiance Donald Trump Jr., but didn't totally dial back the glam for her time outdoors in Montana. In one photo of a carousel posted to Instagram, the two knelt in a stream while Don Jr. held a fish. But the "Making the Case: How to Be Your Own Best Advocate" author appeared to edit not only her own face, but Don Jr.'s too. Their matte skin glowed in an unnatural way, as both had impossibly smooth complexions that could only be achieved via an editing app. Not only were their faces devoid of a single blemish, she also wiped out any natural redness, hyperpigmentation, or dark under-eye circles so many of us have.
Fans noticed something was off in the snaps. "Omg I can't stop laughing. At how they blurred their wrinkles. Dayum dude," one fan commented.
An odd angle and body editing made her Trump Bus Tour upload look strange
We noticed another over-edited snap on Kimberly Guilfoyle's grid in October 2024. She made her way across the country as part of her Trump Bus Tour for Donald Trump's re-election, but one Instagram upload from Pennsylvania got fans' attention for all the wrong reasons. She posed alongside Hogan Gidley, Agatha N. G., and Chad F. Wolf in a low-angle snap that already made her proportions look off. But Guilfoyle only added to the confusion by editing her body.
Her legs looked unnaturally elongated like a Barbie, and the warped lines of the stones in the wall behind them suggested she'd used an editing tool to stretch her pins and make them appear thinner. Guilfoyle seemingly couldn't resist altering her face a little, too. She may have added extra eyeliner to her already dark eyes, and, once again, her skin was smooth and bright despite being in natural light (with no flattering ring light in sight).
One unimpressed commenter said, "Less pictures and secure legit voters."
Kimberly Guilfoyle's Victory Dinner upload didn't even look like her
After toning down her editing obsession a little in 2024, that September, Kimberly Guilfoyle brought her Photoshop skills out of retirement with another heavily edited post. The first snap in her Instagram collection showed Guilfoyle standing at a podium during a Floridian Donald Trump Victory Dinner a few weeks before his second election win. But "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show" host looked strikingly different in each photo of the five-snap upload.
Guilfoyle looked gorgeous, but gave us doll vibes with impossibly blurred, porcelain-like skin that didn't have a single line or dark spot. Thanks to clever editing, she looked at least 20 years younger and seemingly sharpened her eyes so they stood out against the red curtain background. The beauty's drastic appearance change distracted a few fans, including one follower who asked in the comments, "What is going on with your face?"
A 2023 Photoshop fail left her face blurred and made her lips almost disappear
Though Kimberly Guilfoyle's usual editing style makes her facial features stand out, she went the opposite way for Valentine's Day 2023. Guilfoyle shared an Instagram photo of herself in a pale purple mini dress and heels, posing alongside her now-ex, Donald Trump Jr., by a marble fireplace. The caption read, "Valentine's Day with my honey!"
The image was low quality, possibly because she'd used a photo-editing app that reduced its sharpness. Her whole face was slightly blurry, though her dramatic eyeliner was still intense and the pink on her cheeks was still visible. Potentially as the result of a skin softening tool though, the mom-of-one's glossy lips almost blended in with her skin with little definition. Guilfoyle also appeared to have altered her body, as the edge of the hearth and the brickwork between Don Jr.'s leg and the San Francisco native's knee didn't line up. Although that could be an unrelated optical illusion, the edges of her pins were almost pixelated in parts too.
Her car selfie was so edited she lost the natural line of her nose
When Kimberly Guilfoyle accompanied her son Ronan on a drive, she looked unrecognizable. The star shared a selfie with the youngster as part of an Instagram upload for his 16th birthday, but tweaked it to the point she lost the natural lines of her nose. Guilfoyle had seemingly used a skin smoothing tool to blur any blemishes, lines, and marks, but the heavy-handed result looked unnatural and odd. Her eyeshadow also featured defined lines in the inner corners of her eyes, which may be because it was added after the photo was taken. But what really gave the TV star way is that she didn't seem to edit her neck.
"You been playing around on [Facetune] again," one Instagram user commented. "OMG ... WHAT DID YOU DO TO YOUR FACE???" another asked in all caps, while a third fan wrote, "DUDE YOUR FILTER LOL."
The former prosecutor is, of course, free to alter her snaps as much (or as little) as she likes, but she's stunning without it. Guilfoyle has gone makeup-free on a few rare occasions, and her sans cosmetic photos prove how gorgeous she is without a filter or editing app.