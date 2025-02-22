Kimberly Guilfoyle's Most Over-Edited Instagram Pics Of All Time

It's no secret former Fox News star turned U.S. ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle loves to edit her photos. Guilfoyle's stunning transformation has included her fair share of glowy, smooth-skinned social media uploads, which Alana Alicea, photo editor and graphic designer at Star Pop Studio, told Nicki Swift in 2024 were thanks to editing apps. "Yes, [Guilfoyle's] images are definitely edited!! I would say she uses an app like Facetune or FaceApp, which can seamlessly make your face look absolutely stunning and perfect," she shared.

But the ex-"Outnumbered" star isn't the only one who does it. "It is widespread to edit IG photos if you are an influencer or public figure," Alicea pointed out. Notably, former "American Idol" judge Paula Abdul has had some embarrassing Photoshop fails, and Guilfoyle's one-time future sister-in-law Lara Trump has seemingly been inspired by her editing habit with some awkward uploads.

Though there's nothing wrong with giving your pics a tweak if it makes you feel more confident, in Guilfoyle's case, she seems to take things too far. And we have proof of her FaceApp/FaceTune blindness.