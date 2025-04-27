Aimee Lou Wood's Rumored Feud With Walton Goggins Kicked Up A Notch By His Shady SNL Move
The same day that Season 3 of "The White Lotus" ended, actor Walton Goggins (Rick) posted a touching tribute to the cast, many of whom look familiar, with a special shoutout to Aimee Lou Wood, who played his girlfriend, Chelsea. "Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner . . . a journey I will never forget," Goggins wrote on Instagram. Despite this apparent sweetness, it's rumored that Goggins and Wood are feuding IRL. One Redditor provided details to substantiate this view, asserting that neither actor is following the other on social media, and that they no longer do promotional interviews together.
To add to the drama, Goggins announced that he will be hosting "Saturday Night Live" on May 10, 2025. He and Wood definitely didn't see eye to eye on a sketch the show aired just after "The White Lotus" finale. Entitled "The White POTUS" (to mock Donald Trump), an actor parodying Wood appears just after John Hamm, portraying Robert F. Kennedy Jr., muses about fluoride and oral care. Wood felt the joke was ill-conceived and hurtful. "I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth," she declared in an Instagram story (via The New York Times).
While the sketch comedy program recanted, Goggins publicly declared his enthusiasm for the skit. Some fans thought Goggins' behavior was insensitive. "Disappointing response given its upset your co-star," one replied on Instagram. Others supported Wood's objections to the sketch and agreed that it was a low blow for "SNL" to ridicule her.
Wood and Goggins are still reportedly working together
Disagreements or not, Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins are purportedly returning to the screen soon. "There is something professionally that they are doing in the coming weeks together," Elizabeth Wagmeister, a CNN journalist, hinted on "The Viall Files" podcast. "If there really is a feud, this has not stopped them . . . it's not like they can't be in the same room." Wagmeister also noted that Wood and Goggins will likely be interacting if they're nominated for Emmys. In addition, she speculated that Goggins' enjoyment of the "Saturday Night Live" parody doesn't necessarily signal any animosity towards Wood. Although some individuals thought it was significant that Goggins' reaction to "The White POTUS" sketch came second, since they don't follow each other on Instagram, it's possible he wasn't aware of her distress.
Sadly, Wood has experienced tragic difficulties involving her appearance, including bullying about her teeth. As "The White Lotus" season three exploded in popularity, Wood's pearly whites got an outsized amount of media coverage and lots of positive support. While the actor appreciated the compliments, she also indicated that she wants to shift the focus to her acting talent. "It makes me really happy that it's symbolizing rebellion and freedom, but there's a limit," Wood explained to British GQ. "The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and it makes me a bit sad because I'm not getting to talk about my work."