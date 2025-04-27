Aimee Lou Wood's Rumored Feud With Walton Goggins Kicked Up A Notch By His Shady SNL Move

The same day that Season 3 of "The White Lotus" ended, actor Walton Goggins (Rick) posted a touching tribute to the cast, many of whom look familiar, with a special shoutout to Aimee Lou Wood, who played his girlfriend, Chelsea. "Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner . . . a journey I will never forget," Goggins wrote on Instagram. Despite this apparent sweetness, it's rumored that Goggins and Wood are feuding IRL. One Redditor provided details to substantiate this view, asserting that neither actor is following the other on social media, and that they no longer do promotional interviews together.

To add to the drama, Goggins announced that he will be hosting "Saturday Night Live" on May 10, 2025. He and Wood definitely didn't see eye to eye on a sketch the show aired just after "The White Lotus" finale. Entitled "The White POTUS" (to mock Donald Trump), an actor parodying Wood appears just after John Hamm, portraying Robert F. Kennedy Jr., muses about fluoride and oral care. Wood felt the joke was ill-conceived and hurtful. "I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth," she declared in an Instagram story (via The New York Times).

While the sketch comedy program recanted, Goggins publicly declared his enthusiasm for the skit. Some fans thought Goggins' behavior was insensitive. "Disappointing response given its upset your co-star," one replied on Instagram. Others supported Wood's objections to the sketch and agreed that it was a low blow for "SNL" to ridicule her.