What's Really Going On With Walton Goggins And Aimee Lou Wood? Their Rumored Feud Explained

Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, and the rest of the cast of "The White Lotus": Season 3 have reeled in viewers with their dramatic portrayals — but, apparently, they're also at the center of some very real-life drama. Word on the street is that not all of the actors got along well on set. Speaking to The Guardian about this, "The White Lotus" star Jason Isaacs confessed, "It's something I'll be processing for a long time. It was a theatre camp, but to some extent an open prison camp: you couldn't avoid one other. There are tensions and difficulties, I don't know if they spilled from on screen to off-screen, or if it would have happened anyway."

In the same interview, Isaacs went on to share that many of the off-screen drama had to do with social dynamics among cast members. "There were alliances that formed and broke, romances that formed and broke, friendships that formed and broke," he said. Although Isaacs did not go so far as to name names, the biggest "White Lotus" fans began to wonder who exactly was at the heart of this drama. Some viewers speculated that co-stars Wood and Goggins were at the center of it all. The reason? The pair's combined interviews and social media activity have indicated that their friendship has undergone its fair share of ups and downs.