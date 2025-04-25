Megyn Kelly's Low-Cut Dress At TIME100 Can't Distract From Her Mean Girl Red Carpet Behavior
Megyn Kelly was an absolute stunner on the red carpet of the Time 100 Gala — but like Regina George, who can rock a mouth-watering, all-pink outfit every Wednesday, it can't disguise her ginormous claws. This time, Kelly was going after Blake Lively, whom she accused of being "someone who bastardizes the #MeToo Movement," per a Daily Mail interview that was posted on X. The user who reposted the video captioned it: "Megyn 'Thug Life' Kelly absolutely DISMANTLED Blake Lively on the red carpet of the TIME 100 Gala. Mind you Blake and Ryan were on that same red carpet. Megyn Kelly [is] literally doing a drive bye on the opps." Safe to say that Lively will be another name on the list of celebs who can't stand Kelly.
Time Magazine was hit with a wave of controversy after awarding Lively a spot on the list of their 100 most influential people in 2025, amid the actor's legal battle with "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni. Kelly didn't hold back on her own thoughts about Lively's Time honor. "It's a ridiculous joke," the former Fox News anchor opined. "She shouldn't be here. She has no influence over anything." Kelly even took a swing at the magazine hosting the event, saying it is unacceptable for them to spotlight Lively, whom she says attempted "to ruin a man over absolutely nothing," calling their move "a scandal."
Megyn Kelly thinks Taylor Swift is cutting ties with Blake Lively
Megyn Kelly wasn't just giving the scoop to the Daily Mail. The host of "The Megyn Kelly Show" was apparently spouting her opinions to every red-carpet reporter who would listen, per Variety, to whom she claimed that Blake Lively is "only here because she's a celebrity."
Kelly also mentioned Taylor Swift's involvement in her friend Lively's drama, saying, "Either Taylor Swift is her dragon or she isn't, I don't know." Kelly was referring to the alleged text messages that Lively sent Justin Baldoni in which she called herself Khaleesi, Emilia Clarke's dragon-mother character in "Game of Thrones," and suggested that her husband Ryan Reynolds and Swift were her dragons. "So if I were Taylor, I'd speak out about it. But obviously she's distancing herself," Kelly said.
The former news anchor highlighted that point of the Lively-Baldoni feud at the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference, where she used the high-profile case as an example of how the audience has been "gaslit to high heaven" by politically left-leaning media (via YouTube). "She's become like an avatar for leftish overreach," Kelly said. If she's not careful, Kelly's going to be dragged into the Lively-Baldoni feud as much like Candace Owens.