Megyn Kelly's Low-Cut Dress At TIME100 Can't Distract From Her Mean Girl Red Carpet Behavior

Megyn Kelly was an absolute stunner on the red carpet of the Time 100 Gala — but like Regina George, who can rock a mouth-watering, all-pink outfit every Wednesday, it can't disguise her ginormous claws. This time, Kelly was going after Blake Lively, whom she accused of being "someone who bastardizes the #MeToo Movement," per a Daily Mail interview that was posted on X. The user who reposted the video captioned it: "Megyn 'Thug Life' Kelly absolutely DISMANTLED Blake Lively on the red carpet of the TIME 100 Gala. Mind you Blake and Ryan were on that same red carpet. Megyn Kelly [is] literally doing a drive bye on the opps." Safe to say that Lively will be another name on the list of celebs who can't stand Kelly.

Time Magazine was hit with a wave of controversy after awarding Lively a spot on the list of their 100 most influential people in 2025, amid the actor's legal battle with "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni. Kelly didn't hold back on her own thoughts about Lively's Time honor. "It's a ridiculous joke," the former Fox News anchor opined. "She shouldn't be here. She has no influence over anything." Kelly even took a swing at the magazine hosting the event, saying it is unacceptable for them to spotlight Lively, whom she says attempted "to ruin a man over absolutely nothing," calling their move "a scandal."