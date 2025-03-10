How Candace Owens Got Involved With Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's Legal Drama
Controversial far-right commentator Candace Owens often sticks her nose in many situations where she has no business doing so, and the Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively legal drama is no exception. In order to capitalize on the scandal, Owens started covering Baldoni and Lively's feud on her YouTube channel; a feud which Taylor Swift is allegedly involved in. According to The Cut, these videos amassed over 1 million views each, making Owens as popular as ever.
"It Ends With Us" stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are both suing each other. Lively claims she was sexually harassed by Baldoni and was the victim of a smear campaign started by the director and actor, while Baldoni claims he was the victim of defamation at the hands of Lively. While many members of the public do not agree with the statements usually made by Owens, people who would often avoid the commentator are now tuning in to listen to her because she has some of the most extensive information regarding the Lively and Baldoni case.
Owens has been noted for revealing exclusive damning information regarding Lively and her famous husband Ryan Reynolds. Also according to The Cut, a person claiming to be Reynolds' acting teacher from the past sent Owens a letter stating that the "Deadpool" star was rude while attending her class as a youth. But, while Owens may be profiting greatly off of Lively and Baldoni's drama, her fruitful endeavor may be forced to come to an end.
Was Candace Owens name-checked by Blake and Justin's legal teams?
Candace Owens' coverage of the legal situation between actors Justin Baldoni, who has experienced tragedy before this scandal, and Blake Lively, has been lauded, and is a change in direction for the alt-right media personality. "She's really been able to go in and pinpoint discrepancies in some of the things Blake Lively has said, rather than us having to go through it on our own," paralegal and celebrity gossip fan Dom Bradley told The Cut. However, a new development in the situation reared its head when Owens, who has legal issues of her own, revealed her name was mentioned in the lawsuit between Lively and Baldoni.
During a video on Owens' official YouTube channel from late February 2025, the online personality stated that she is ecstatic regarding the mention of her name in the ongoing legal battle. "We took a one-day break yesterday and we somehow time-traveled to Christmas morning over here because I was recently name-checked in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' recent filing against Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios," Owens stated. "I did it. I made it [and] I can now retire." Owens' reaction to this is odd, since many media personalities would not want to add fuel to the fire if they became embroiled directly in legal drama, but Owens seems to revel in it. She later stated that she will refuse to cease covering the case, no matter what Lively or her legal team thinks.