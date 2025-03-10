How Candace Owens Got Involved With Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's Legal Drama

Controversial far-right commentator Candace Owens often sticks her nose in many situations where she has no business doing so, and the Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively legal drama is no exception. In order to capitalize on the scandal, Owens started covering Baldoni and Lively's feud on her YouTube channel; a feud which Taylor Swift is allegedly involved in. According to The Cut, these videos amassed over 1 million views each, making Owens as popular as ever.

"It Ends With Us" stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are both suing each other. Lively claims she was sexually harassed by Baldoni and was the victim of a smear campaign started by the director and actor, while Baldoni claims he was the victim of defamation at the hands of Lively. While many members of the public do not agree with the statements usually made by Owens, people who would often avoid the commentator are now tuning in to listen to her because she has some of the most extensive information regarding the Lively and Baldoni case.

Owens has been noted for revealing exclusive damning information regarding Lively and her famous husband Ryan Reynolds. Also according to The Cut, a person claiming to be Reynolds' acting teacher from the past sent Owens a letter stating that the "Deadpool" star was rude while attending her class as a youth. But, while Owens may be profiting greatly off of Lively and Baldoni's drama, her fruitful endeavor may be forced to come to an end.

