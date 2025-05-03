Rachael Ray's TMI Confession About Her Husband Is Full Of Subtle Red Flags
Chef and host Rachael Ray is known for being successful in the kitchen. But she's been lucky in her love life as well, being married for 20 years to her husband John Cusimano. Ray recently shared an NSFW look into what has kept her marriage long and happy.
When she first met Cusimano, Ray actually thought he was gay. But when he confirmed to her that he wasn't, she instantly made a move. She recalled on Tommy DiDario's "I've Never Said This Before" podcast that she "couldn't wait to get him in the sack." She also hinted that Cusimano is ... well endowed. "He is a very blessed man," Ray said cheekily. She even shared an anecdote from their wedding day. "I had to buy two different sized suits for our wedding from Prada because his jacket was one size and his trouser was another ... I am a very lucky lady."
Ray's insistence about her husband's manhood gave listeners a bad vibe. According to Delish, some complained that her confession was "gross" and "tacky." One person called out Ray by saying, "That is such an emasculating comment to make about your spouse." And others couldn't help but wonder if Ray's relationship with her husband is as healthy as she makes it seem.
Is Rachael Ray in a bad marriage?
Rachael Ray's naughty confession is the latest red flag in her marriage to John Cusimano. In the past, she has been open about her life with Cusimano — even though her insights don't paint the couple in the best light. In 2024, Ray began her own podcast called "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead" and revealed in the first episode that her and her husband take out their anger on each other. "It's very hard, especially for hot-tempered or creative or vociferous loud people to be able to just calm it down. John and I don't calm it down ever," she insisted. "We have huge screaming matches all the time, but I think that's healthy. I really do. And I don't trust people that are too quiet."
She also shared that while the couple does make up, "I don't know that we ever apologize to each other." It definitely doesn't sound like the most mature union for two people to keep for the rest of their lives. And that's not the only weird thing we can't ignore about Ray's marriage. On the October 29, 2024 episode of her podcast, she revealed that sometimes the couple needs a break from each other. "He understands I need my space. He needs his space," Ray explained. Sounds like the secret to marital bliss is for this husband and wife duo to steer clear of each other.