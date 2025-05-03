Rachael Ray's TMI Confession About Her Husband Is Full Of Subtle Red Flags

Chef and host Rachael Ray is known for being successful in the kitchen. But she's been lucky in her love life as well, being married for 20 years to her husband John Cusimano. Ray recently shared an NSFW look into what has kept her marriage long and happy.

When she first met Cusimano, Ray actually thought he was gay. But when he confirmed to her that he wasn't, she instantly made a move. She recalled on Tommy DiDario's "I've Never Said This Before" podcast that she "couldn't wait to get him in the sack." She also hinted that Cusimano is ... well endowed. "He is a very blessed man," Ray said cheekily. She even shared an anecdote from their wedding day. "I had to buy two different sized suits for our wedding from Prada because his jacket was one size and his trouser was another ... I am a very lucky lady."

Ray's insistence about her husband's manhood gave listeners a bad vibe. According to Delish, some complained that her confession was "gross" and "tacky." One person called out Ray by saying, "That is such an emasculating comment to make about your spouse." And others couldn't help but wonder if Ray's relationship with her husband is as healthy as she makes it seem.