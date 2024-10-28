Red Flags In Rachael Ray And John Cusimano's Marriage

When Rachael Ray first met her now-husband, John Cusimano, she wasn't looking for anything serious. At the time of that fateful first encounter, Ray was in her early 30s and way too confident to just settle for anyone. "He came at a point in my life when I had decided, I'm not going to chase [marriage]. I don't think young men or women should feel pressured into marriage. You shouldn't marry anyone, in my opinion, who you have to try hard for," Ray would later tell People. Because of this mentality, when Ray attended a friend's dinner party that night, she didn't expect to meet anyone special. She couldn't have been more wrong.

Advertisement

Cusimano was a successful lawyer with a charming smile. He was friendly and well-informed about food. Most of all, though, he was the perfect height for Ray. As the Food Network star once told Steve Harvey, she noticed Cusimano at that initial dinner party because he was the only other short person in a room full of tall folks. "We walked directly across the room to each other," she laughed (via AOL). The two have been together ever sense, tying the knot in 2005.

As much as Cusimano and Ray seem to get along, their marriage is far from perfect. Over the years, they have struggled with loud arguments, name-calling, and perpetual disagreements. Most interestingly, Ray and Cusimano have shared these challenges openly with the public.

Advertisement