Who Is Eric Graise? What To Know About Bobby From Tracker In Real Life

Since the CBS drama series "Tracker" premiered in early 2024, actor Eric Graise has starred as the character Bobby Exley, a hacker who offers technological assistance to the main protagonist Colter Shaw (who himself is played by former "The Young and the Restless" star Justin Hartley). While it's the first time he's played a tech guy, it isn't the first time Graise has popped up on your TV screen.

Armed with a degree in theater from the University of West Georgia, one of the actor's first notable gigs after graduation was being a member of a White House panel during the 25th Annual Celebration of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Graise was born without fibula bones and had to have both of his legs amputated when he was just one year old. The life-altering medical procedure didn't stop him from pursuing his Hollywood dreams, and within five years of graduating in 2015, he was landing a guest spot on "Dynasty" and taking on a multi-episode arc on "Teenage Bounty Hunters."

The actor also hit the big screen in 2021, playing a veteran in "The Tomorrow War" with Tom Cruise, and landed key roles in the 2022 reboot of the ever-important "Queer as Folk" as Marvin, and as bad boy Logan Calloway in the 2020-2022 Netflix fantasy drama "Locke & Key." That's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the display of Graise's talent.