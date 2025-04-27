Who Is Eric Graise? What To Know About Bobby From Tracker In Real Life
Since the CBS drama series "Tracker" premiered in early 2024, actor Eric Graise has starred as the character Bobby Exley, a hacker who offers technological assistance to the main protagonist Colter Shaw (who himself is played by former "The Young and the Restless" star Justin Hartley). While it's the first time he's played a tech guy, it isn't the first time Graise has popped up on your TV screen.
Armed with a degree in theater from the University of West Georgia, one of the actor's first notable gigs after graduation was being a member of a White House panel during the 25th Annual Celebration of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Graise was born without fibula bones and had to have both of his legs amputated when he was just one year old. The life-altering medical procedure didn't stop him from pursuing his Hollywood dreams, and within five years of graduating in 2015, he was landing a guest spot on "Dynasty" and taking on a multi-episode arc on "Teenage Bounty Hunters."
The actor also hit the big screen in 2021, playing a veteran in "The Tomorrow War" with Tom Cruise, and landed key roles in the 2022 reboot of the ever-important "Queer as Folk" as Marvin, and as bad boy Logan Calloway in the 2020-2022 Netflix fantasy drama "Locke & Key." That's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the display of Graise's talent.
His Tracker role is part Bobby, part Eric
When Eric Graise steps into his role as Bobby Exley on "Tracker," it seems like the role was custom-made for him — and some of it actually was. "The character was initially written as a very rigid kind of suit and tie type of guy, very posh — and then they met me," the actor told Ebony. The show's creators took note of his personality and style and made the appropriate adjustments. "I was excited to bring a little more of myself to the role," Graise said.
Bobby, just like Graise, also wears prosthetic legs, and the actor does appreciate that while they aren't hiding his disability, they also aren't making it the sole identity of the character. "I like to see [disabled characters] be a vital part of the storyline," he explained to Ebony, alluding to his "Tracker" role. "But at the same time, it's the norm ... he's just like everybody else."
He's also someone fans of the show began to adore, so much so that when he and his character disappeared for seven episodes in Season 2 of "Tracker," they made their opinions over his absence well known. "We miss Bobby," wrote one fan on the "Tracker" Instagram account. "Why is he not on the show anymore?" questioned another. "Hoping Bobby comes back soon!" commented a third. Luckily, he did return, and all was right in the "Tracker" world once again.
Graise doesn't just act — he dances
Always intrigued by dance while growing up, Eric Graise once thought it was an activity in which he would only be able to participate in a limited capacity. "Being a double-leg amputee, you hear a lot of things," Graise said in a featurette for the dance-focused TV series "Step Up: High Water." "You have a lot of people who have a lot of opinions about what you can do and what you can't do. ... I would spend years watching YouTube videos, watching 'So You Think You Can Dance,' and ... honestly, I would just cry."
Then, he saw a video showing a routine by Full Radius Dance, a dance troupe integrating both disabled and non-disabled dancers, and was newly inspired. He studied dance in college, and after graduating, found out the troupe was auditioning for new members. He showed up, showed off, and landed a spot.
His experience led him to land his first major role as dancer and singer King on the YouTube series "Step Up: High Water," a spin-off from the original "Step Up" dance movies with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan (before their messy legal battle). "It was totally reflective of my life," Graise shared in the featurette about the role that incorporated endless dance routines and drama. "I never thought I'd see anything that was written for me in such detail. It was a dream come true."
He writes, too
The fans love him for his on-screen performances in hits like "Tracker," but Eric Graise is a multi-hyphen talent when it comes to the entertainment industry, and hopes to make significant contributions behind the camera as well as in front of it. He's dabbled in directing, scenic design, lighting, and writing.
Speaking to Amplitude in October 2020, he revealed he was developing his very own TV show, having previously penned a number of plays during his time studying theater in college. "The pilot is basically finished, and I'm working on the story bible right now," the actor explained.
Writing his own story is important to Graise, as he thinks he can offer a unique perspective that able-bodied writers seem to be missing. "When I'm writing, I'm writing a character with a disability. I'm not writing the disability, and I'm not writing a character. I'm writing a character with a disability," he detailed. "I think able-bodied writers and actors have a hard time putting the two together."
Graise is an advocate
At the Media Access Awards in November 2024, Eric Graise received the SAG-AFTRA Harold Russell Award for helping to increase awareness of the disability experience. In his acceptance speech, he downplayed his contribution and gave kudos to people who made advocacy a full-time job. Nevertheless, Graise isn't afraid to stand up for what he thinks is right or wrong.
Graise is an out member of the LGBTQ+ community, and has regularly posted on Instagram with the rainbow flag, as well as speaking out for trans people. He gave his college friends a place to belong by starting an organization for Black students and musical theater.
"Honestly, I hope that I can be an advocate for any movement that makes sense," he told Authority Magazine. "I'm definitely not shy when it comes to my views on race, sexuality, gender, and abilities. I will speak my mind whenever asked and will do my best to speak openly and honestly for any group that feels oppressed."