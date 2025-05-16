Sarah Hyland's Age Gap With Husband Wells Adams Puts Them In Different Decades

Sarah Hyland's relationship with Wells Adams feels like it came straight out of a rom-com. Adams first caught the "Modern Family" alum's eye when she started watching the twelfth season of "The Bachelorette" in 2016, and she took to X to make her attraction to him abundantly clear. In the following year, Hyland posted that she was excited to see the reality TV star as a bartender on "Bachelor In Paradise."

The cheeky X post warranted a flirty response from Adams. And soon, a romantic connection blossomed between Hyland and Adams despite the fact that they were born in different decades. Hyland, who was born in November 1990, is nearly seven years younger than the May 1984-born Adams. It's no surprise that the couple wasn't fazed by their age gap since they had bigger fish to fry in the early days of their relationship.

Speaking to SELF in 2018, when she was 28 and he was 34, Hyland shared that she had her second kidney transplant only a couple of days after her first date with Adams. Although they obviously hadn't known each other for long, the reality TV star stuck by her side through her recovery and wasn't fazed by everything she went through at the time. "I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that," the former child actor said to gush about Adams. "It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you're just even getting to know a person."