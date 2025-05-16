Sarah Hyland's Age Gap With Husband Wells Adams Puts Them In Different Decades
Sarah Hyland's relationship with Wells Adams feels like it came straight out of a rom-com. Adams first caught the "Modern Family" alum's eye when she started watching the twelfth season of "The Bachelorette" in 2016, and she took to X to make her attraction to him abundantly clear. In the following year, Hyland posted that she was excited to see the reality TV star as a bartender on "Bachelor In Paradise."
The cheeky X post warranted a flirty response from Adams. And soon, a romantic connection blossomed between Hyland and Adams despite the fact that they were born in different decades. Hyland, who was born in November 1990, is nearly seven years younger than the May 1984-born Adams. It's no surprise that the couple wasn't fazed by their age gap since they had bigger fish to fry in the early days of their relationship.
Speaking to SELF in 2018, when she was 28 and he was 34, Hyland shared that she had her second kidney transplant only a couple of days after her first date with Adams. Although they obviously hadn't known each other for long, the reality TV star stuck by her side through her recovery and wasn't fazed by everything she went through at the time. "I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that," the former child actor said to gush about Adams. "It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you're just even getting to know a person."
Wells Adams once acknowledged his age gap with Sarah Hyland
During a July 2018 episode of Wells Adams and Brandi Cyrus' "Your Favorite Thing" podcast (per People), the reality TV star confirmed that he was moving into Sarah Hyland's Los Angeles home after maintaining a long-distance relationship for about a year. In July of the following year, Hyland shared an Instagram post to confirm that her beau had popped the question while they were on a scenic beach walk on vacation (and she included a sweet quote from the film "It Takes Two" in the caption).
In the ABC documentary, "A Modern Farewell," the "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" star revealed that her beau had gone down a more traditional path and asked her parents for their blessing before proposing. However, he had put a modern spin on the long-standing tradition by getting approval from Hyland's on-screen parents, Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell, too. Unfortunately, Hyland and Adams had to postpone their wedding twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They ultimately tied the knot in August 2022, and the guest list included many of Hyland's "Modern Family" castmates.
During a 2019 Us Weekly chat, Adams admitted he wanted to expand his family with Hyland in the future while also acknowledging their age gap, saying, "I'm older, I'm mid-30s, but she's still in her 20s, so I don't think we're there yet. But I think it'll be a thing that eventually happens for sure." In the meantime, though, they seem perfectly content with each other's company since neither misses any opportunity to gush about the other on social media. Suffice it to say that Hyland's complex dating history eventually led her to the man of her dreams.