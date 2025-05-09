HGTV Star Kim Wolfe Outfits That Missed The Mark
In her introduction on Season 40 of "Survivor," Kim Wolfe said that she is "good at reading a room" (via Facebook). There's a bit of irony there (if read verbatim), as the competition show star has made a living by reading rooms. Wolfe is an interior designer and has been curating spaces professionally for roughly a decade. And while her eye for design has aided hundreds of families coping with buyer's remorse on the hit HGTV show "Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?" — which Wolfe hosts — her fashion choices don't always meet our style expectations for her.
From what we can see on her social media and on HGTV, Wolfe has no shortage of stylish outfits. But there are always those regrettable looks that don't quite hit the mark. For instance, when Wolfe was attempting tribal chic at a season wrap party, which she posted on Instagram in August 2023, her loudly printed blouse dominated the look. Specifically, the box cut of the shirt swallowed her waist and didn't go with the bagginess of her cutoff shorts, not to mention her Millennial reinforcements: the French tuck (why can't anyone leave that in the past)! It was simply history repeating itself, seeing as her 2020 appearance on "Survivor" involved a similarly bold blouse (via YouTube).
Speaking of Millennial trends we need to leave behind, Wolfe was caught wearing the most ankle-hugging skinny jeans in a few pics on her Instagram. Normally, her trendy mom jeans run her wardrobe, but one post showed off some serious calf muscles in a pair of black jeans. She even went barefoot in some 2010s skinnies for a promotional HGTV Instagram image.
She was teased for one major accessory choice
It's no wonder Kim Wolfe's skin is glowing, given that she spends most of her time in the shade. It's evident that the interior designer is a sucker for a good hat and can often rock them. But, the occasional much-too-wide brim and Western flare make her look like a character out of "Yellowstone" — though, who wouldn't want Beth Dutton's wardrobe?
It seems like Wolfe is embracing the zanier style. In an Instagram post showing off her outfit, which included her classic taupe-colored, wide-brim hat, she called the look "Rodeo Clown chic." She might be on to something.
We weren't the only ones to notice her hat obsession. In August 2023, Wolfe posted a photo on Instagram of her and her HGTV crew wearing matching Ascot & Hart flat brim caps. Wolfe captioned the post: "I wore this hat almost everyday when filming Season Two of #whytheheckdidibuythishouse. The whole team used to tease me about how much I LOVED wearing it, so it only made sense to get them each one right??" It's nice to see that she embraces bold fashion choices and isn't afraid to poke fun at herself.