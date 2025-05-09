HGTV Star Kim Wolfe Outfits That Missed The Mark

In her introduction on Season 40 of "Survivor," Kim Wolfe said that she is "good at reading a room" (via Facebook). There's a bit of irony there (if read verbatim), as the competition show star has made a living by reading rooms. Wolfe is an interior designer and has been curating spaces professionally for roughly a decade. And while her eye for design has aided hundreds of families coping with buyer's remorse on the hit HGTV show "Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?" — which Wolfe hosts — her fashion choices don't always meet our style expectations for her.

From what we can see on her social media and on HGTV, Wolfe has no shortage of stylish outfits. But there are always those regrettable looks that don't quite hit the mark. For instance, when Wolfe was attempting tribal chic at a season wrap party, which she posted on Instagram in August 2023, her loudly printed blouse dominated the look. Specifically, the box cut of the shirt swallowed her waist and didn't go with the bagginess of her cutoff shorts, not to mention her Millennial reinforcements: the French tuck (why can't anyone leave that in the past)! It was simply history repeating itself, seeing as her 2020 appearance on "Survivor" involved a similarly bold blouse (via YouTube).

Speaking of Millennial trends we need to leave behind, Wolfe was caught wearing the most ankle-hugging skinny jeans in a few pics on her Instagram. Normally, her trendy mom jeans run her wardrobe, but one post showed off some serious calf muscles in a pair of black jeans. She even went barefoot in some 2010s skinnies for a promotional HGTV Instagram image.