Inside Shepard Smith's Doting Relationship With Boyfriend Gio

Though he had been dogged by rumors and reports of his sexuality, Shepard Smith never made his romance with Giovanni Graziano a big deal. The former Fox anchor spoke out about his sexual orientation in 2017 during a talk at the University of Mississippi — his alma mater. "I don't think about it. It's not a thing," Smith said (via YouTube). He described his love life with as much enthusiasm as his work day, saying, "I go to work. I manage a lot of people. I cover the news. I deal with holy hell around me. I go home to the man I'm in love with." He also recalled a time when he felt he was lying to himself because he thought being gay was "antithetical to all that is okay. A. you're going to hell for it. B. you'll never have any friends again. What are you gonna tell your family?" Now that Smith is in a happy relationship with Graziano, his previous nightmare has become a dream reality.

His sexuality has been a hot topic in the media, especially after Gawker published a report in 2014 claiming that former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes refused to allow Smith to publicly come out as gay. In a 2016 interview with The Huffington Post, however, Smith said that Ailes never made his sexuality a factor in his career. According to Smith, Ailes — who left Fox News in 2016 after sexual harassment allegations came out against him and reportedly made homophobic remarks about others in the industry — was always respectful to him. "He gave me every opportunity in the world and he never asked anything of me but that we get it right, try to get it right every day," the former news host said. "It was a very warm and loving and comfortable place." He eventually left the network himself when he reportedly felt Fox News was spreading too much misinformation.