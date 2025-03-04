Fox News Personalities Who Were Fired For Their Inappropriate Behavior

The following article includes allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Fox News' history of surprise firings over inappropriate behavior began at the very top with its founder and former chairman, Roger Ailes. In 2016, former network anchor Gretchen Carlson (no relation to disgraced former Fox News host Tucker Carlson) filed a lawsuit accusing Ailes of sexual harassment. Carlson's lawsuit set off a wave of allegations from other women, leading to an internal investigation that uncovered a toxic work culture fostered under Ailes' leadership.

The revelations were damaging enough that Ailes was forced to resign in July 2016. Alas, it was only the first in a series of scandals that would result in the firing of many more prominent Fox News personalities. As it turns out, the Ailes scandal underscored deeper systemic issues at the network. After his departure, the lawsuit encouraged others to come forward with their own major allegations. Ailes died in 2017, just a year after losing his spot at the top, but the accusations against Fox News personalities continued long after this.