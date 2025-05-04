Celebs Who Sadly Passed Away From Cancer Before Age 50

As the saying goes: F*** cancer. The collection of diseases can be caused by many factors and can influence further complications, but it all boils down to a tragic situation that affects the lives of everyone who comes into contact with it. Chances are, if you haven't been affected by cancer yourself, you know someone who has. The American Cancer Society writes, "In the United States, 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime." In other words, it's extremely common, and can be extremely dangerous.

While certain cancers are easier to treat and early detection may help, it's never good news. Cancer is also indiscriminate; while there are some environmental factors at play, you can take all the precautions in the world and still be diagnosed, no matter your race, gender, ethnicity, or class. That means celebs get cancer, too.

While famous people tend to have access to better medical care than the rest of us, cancer can still claim the lives of people in the public eye. Sometimes it happens fast — while celebs may be struggling behind the scenes, many try to put on a brave face for their fans. Others use their diagnoses as an opportunity to educate and advocate for better treatment and prevention. Sometimes, though, there's only so much that can be done. Sadly, a lot of celebs have passed away from cancer — many before the age of 50.