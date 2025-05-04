Celebs Who Sadly Passed Away From Cancer Before Age 50
As the saying goes: F*** cancer. The collection of diseases can be caused by many factors and can influence further complications, but it all boils down to a tragic situation that affects the lives of everyone who comes into contact with it. Chances are, if you haven't been affected by cancer yourself, you know someone who has. The American Cancer Society writes, "In the United States, 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime." In other words, it's extremely common, and can be extremely dangerous.
While certain cancers are easier to treat and early detection may help, it's never good news. Cancer is also indiscriminate; while there are some environmental factors at play, you can take all the precautions in the world and still be diagnosed, no matter your race, gender, ethnicity, or class. That means celebs get cancer, too.
While famous people tend to have access to better medical care than the rest of us, cancer can still claim the lives of people in the public eye. Sometimes it happens fast — while celebs may be struggling behind the scenes, many try to put on a brave face for their fans. Others use their diagnoses as an opportunity to educate and advocate for better treatment and prevention. Sometimes, though, there's only so much that can be done. Sadly, a lot of celebs have passed away from cancer — many before the age of 50.
Designated Survivor's Adan Canto was 42 when he died
Adan Canto was an actor best known for his role on the show "Designated Survivor," which began on ABC before jumping to Netflix. He played Aaron Shore, a political operative who was alternately Chief of Staff, National Security Advisor, and Vice President Elect. Canto was also known for playing Sunspot in "X-Men: Days of Future Past," Paul Torres on the serial killer drama "The Following," and Arman Morales on three seasons of Fox's "The Cleaning Lady."
In 2024, Canto died of appendiceal cancer, which is cancer of the appendix. He'd kept his diagnosis private, choosing not to go public with the news that he was sick, which meant his death came as quite a shock to his fans. They filled the comment section of his wife's Instagram post, expressing their condolences when she shared a snapshot of herself and her husband alongside a comforting Bible verse. She added, "Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon."
Canto's cast mates were also left mourning the young actor, who was only 42 when he died. The cast of "Designated Survivor" attended a memorial in Iowa for their friend, posing for a photo on Maggie Q's Instagram. Alongside a photo depicting herself, Kiefer Sutherland, Lamonica Garrett, Kal Penn, and more, the "Nikita" star wrote, "We all came to say goodbye. Love you forever friend, till we meet again."
The world lost Bob Marley to melanoma at 36
Bob Marley was an iconic reggae musician from Jamaica, known for stirring, politically-conscious anthems like "Redemption Song," "No Woman, No Cry" and "One Love/People Get Ready." He was also quite the advocate for marijuana use, talking at length about how the drug helped him achieve a higher plane of consciousness. "When me smoke herb, herb reveal yourself to you, seen?" he once said, as revealed on the official Bob Marley Instagram. "All the wickedness you do, herb reveal it out for yourself, your conscience show you up yourself clear."
When Marley was only 36, he died of melanoma. He'd been diagnosed several years earlier after noticing a lesion on his toe, and within a few years, the cancer spread to other parts of his body. In a 2012 documentary called "Marley," his doctor recalled, "Him say, 'Listen, we're gonna fight it, all right? Regardless of what the doctors might say or what they might do, we're gonna fight it. 'Cause a Rasta never give up.'"
Ironically, new research shows that one of the compounds found in marijuana, CBD, can help patients cope with cancer treatments. It's not a cure, but it can help alleviate pain and nausea, and we imagine its scientifically-approved medicinal use would make Marley proud.
Dustin Diamond was diagnosed weeks before his death
While early detection can be key to stopping the progression of cancer, sometimes it simply moves too fast. "Saved by the Bell" star Dustin Diamond, who played Screech on the iconic show, was diagnosed with cancer in early January 2021. "It's serious, but we don't know how serious yet. He's going for testing. He hasn't been feeling well," a spokesperson told Today. "We are hoping for a speedy recovery."
Unfortunately, Diamond did not make a speedy recovery. Instead, he died mere weeks after his diagnosis, which turned out to be a form of lung cancer. Spokesperson Roger Paul released a statement to NBC News explaining what had happened, telling fans, "In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful." Diamond was 44.
The speed of the actor's sickness shocked his former co-stars, several of whom took to social media to remember their funny friend. Elizabeth Berkley, who played Jessie Spano and would later go on to star in "Showgirls," shared a photo on Instagram of herself and Diamond in their days back at Bayside High. "I'm grateful to have gotten to create with Dustin when we were at the beginning of our dreams coming true," she wrote. "I will hold onto those sweet memories and the laughs we shared."
Designer Virgil Abloh died of a rare cancer at 41
Designer Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White, was a favorite of hip-hop heavyweights like Kanye West. His fashion sense showed up everywhere from the Louis Vuitton runway, where he was artistic director, to the shoe store; Abloh collaborated with Nike in 2017, launching a collection that he insisted wasn't just fashion, it was art. "What we're talking about here is larger than sneakers, it's larger than design culture. It's nothing short of state-of-the-art design. These 10 shoes have broken barriers in performance and style," he said in an article posted to the Nike website. "To me, they are on the same level as a sculpture of David or the Mona Lisa. You can debate it all you want, but they mean something."
Abloh died in 2021 at 41 years old. His team announced his death on Instagram, writing that he had cardiac angiosarcoma. "He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments," the statement read, "all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."
Tributes poured in from across the pop culture landscape, like Kourtney Kardashian's tribute to memorialize the designer on her Instagram Story (via People), writing simply, "You changed the world."
Punk rocker Joey Ramone died at 49
Joey Ramone was the lead singer of The Ramones, the iconic punk band behind songs like "I Wanna Be Sedated" and "Rockaway Beach." His long hair, leather jackets, and signature oval sunglasses defined the look of the entire subculture, cementing his legacy as one of the most influential musicians of his era.
Though he had a massive impact in the heyday of his career, Ramone's life was cut short by lymphatic cancer. He'd been diagnosed several years earlier, undergoing treatment for as long as he could before he died in 2001. He was only 49.
On the occasion of his death, New York Rocker editor Andy Schwartz told The New York Times that The Ramones were even more influential than people gave them credit for. "They were the great Johnny Appleseed pioneers of punk rock. They were the first band to leave New York and play anywhere and everywhere in order that this music could get past the barriers of radio and mass media," Schwartz said.
Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding died a year after her diagnosis at 39
Sarah Harding was a member of Girls Aloud, the iconic British girl group behind smash hit singles like "Sound of the Underground" and "Something Kinda Ooooh." She was 21 when the group was formed on the U.K. talent show "Popstars: The Rivals," linked up by the show with future bandmates, like Kimberley Walsh and Cheryl — the mother of Liam Payne's son, Bear.
Harding was only 39 when she died of breast cancer, a year after going public with her diagnosis. She had kept fans updated on her prognosis, giving an unfortunate update in March 2021 that she didn't expect to live to see another Christmas. She'd had the time to write a memoir called "Hear Me Out," and while sharing an excerpt with The Times, she told the newspaper, "Nothing is certain any more. I'm just grateful to wake up every day and live my best life, because now I know just how precious it is." She died six months later, in September.
Harding's former bandmates wound up reuniting to go back out on tour in her memory, even recording new music for the first time in years as a way to honor her. "She wasn't ready to leave, and I think, 'Well I'm still here.' I've got the gift of life to still live, and I'll do it with her in mind," Cheryl told the Daily Mail.
Lung cancer took legendary crooner Nat King Cole at 45
Nat King Cole was one of the most successful crooners of the 1930s, '40s, and '50s. His voice and his incredible piano-playing catapulted him to the upper reaches of the charts, cementing songs like "Smile," "Unforgettable," "Mona Lisa," "The Christmas Song," and many more in the popular consciousness. He was even the groundbreaking host of his own variety show, one of the first ever television shows to be hosted by a Black man. Cole wrote for Ebony (via ClassicTVInfo), "For 13 months, I was the Jackie Robinson of television ... We proved that a Negro star could play host to whites, including women, and we proved it in such good taste that no one was offended."
Cole's career was cut short in 1965, when he died of lung cancer. A hospital spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that in his final days, Cole's wife Maria was told that he would not survive. She didn't pass along his prognosis, however, and she hid it from the world, too. "She didn't want anything made public because he watched television constantly," the spokesperson said.
His daughter Natalie Cole kept her father's legacy alive by incorporating his old recordings into her own, including a 1991 duet of "Unforgettable." She told The Palm Beach Post that her father's "Christmas Song" makes the season. "I think it's so true. There's something about that song and Dad's voice," she said. "It just evokes such a warm feeling."
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was only 43 when he died
In the final few months of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman's life, fans noticed a change in the action star's appearance. Whenever he turned up in public, fans were concerned that he appeared thin, speculating about his health. When he died in August 2020, at 43 years old, fans learned for the first time that Boseman had been privately undergoing treatment for colon cancer without ever discussing it.
The actor's team broke the news in a statement on Instagram, revealing for the first time, "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much." The statement continued, "From 'Marshall' to 'Da 5 Bloods,' August Wilson's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."
Boseman's death shocked Hollywood, including his Marvel co-stars. Director Ryan Coogler reconfigured "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," turning the film into a celebration of Boseman's legacy through the lens of his most iconic character. Coogler told The Guardian that he'd been devastated by the news, explaining, "After we put the movie out, my heart broke almost even more, because I realized all the work had been distracting me from the fact that Chad's not going to make any more movies."
Devin Lima of LFO died at 41
If you went anywhere in 1999, it was impossible to escape "Summer Girls" by LFO. The band's name stood for "Lyte Funky Ones," and their songs were impossibly-catchy anthems to chilling out and having a good time. They really were everywhere; Jennifer Love Hewitt has a husband now, but once upon a time she was the "Girl on TV" in an LFO music video.
Unfortunately, the band has been beset by repeated tragedies. When Devin Lima announced in 2017 that he had adrenal cancer, he was actually the second LFO member to go public with a diagnosis; Rich Cronin had already died of a stroke, following complications with leukemia in 2010. Bandmate Brad Fischetti kept fans updated on Lima's condition in a video on LFO's YouTube channel, letting everyone know that he'd had surgery to remove a tumor in his adrenal gland. "It's devastating news but at the same time, there's nobody I know stronger than Devin Lima," Fischetti said. "No one has a stronger body, mind, or soul, and if anybody can defeat this, it's Devin."
Lima died a year later, in 2018, at 41. In another tragic twist, in 2023, Fischetti announced on Instagram that former LFO member Brian Gillis had died of unspecified causes. "I've said it before and I will continue to say it," he wrote. "The LFO Story is a tragedy." Fischetti is now the only surviving Lyte Funky One.
When lung cancer killed Andy Kaufman at 35, friends thought he faked his death
Comedian Andy Kaufman was well known for his ability to pull off elaborate pranks, including remaining in various comedic personas for long periods of time. He performed several times on the first season of "Saturday Night Live," which gave his boundary-breaking, idiosyncratic form of comedy a wide audience, and then he perfected his persona on the hit sitcom "Taxi."
Kaufman died of lung cancer the year after the show ended, but at first, his friends and colleagues thought that he was just pulling another of his well-known practical jokes. In a documentary called "Thank You Very Much" – one of Kaufman's catchphrases — his costar Danny DeVito revealed that their cast mate Carol Kane fully believed she was being tricked. "She went to the funeral," DeVito recalled. "She said she went up to the casket and poked him because even at that moment, she didn't think Andy had gone. That's how he had us."
To this day, theories persist that Kaufman faked his death and has lived his life out in obscurity. It's apparently something he used to talk about before his death of cancer. "It's almost 40 [years] now, you know what I mean?" a friend named Bob Pagini said in the documentary. "But on the other hand, Godd**** would I admire the commitment to the bit."
Gilda Radner died of ovarian cancer at 42
Gilda Radner was part of the original "Saturday Night Live" cast, and she quickly won fans through quirky characters like Roseanne Roseannadanna, a Weekend Update correspondent on the show. She loved a long digression, and eventually when she was dragged back on topic, she'd say, "It just goes to show you, it's always something — if it's not one thing, it's another."
"It's Always Something" was also the title of Radner's autobiography. In the memoir, she discussed her experience with ovarian cancer, which ultimately took her life in 1989 when she was only 42. She'd initially planned to write a different book entirely, something funnier about the mundane life of a housewife, but her cancer diagnosis changed everything. She wrote, "Suddenly I had to spend all my time getting well. I was fighting for my life against cancer, a more lethal foe than even the interior decorator ... Cancer is probably the most unfunny thing in the world, but I'm a comedienne, and even cancer couldn't stop me from seeing humor in what I went through." That's Gilda Radner for you: making people laugh until the very end. Click here for more on the tragic deaths of "Saturday Night Live" stars.
Adam Yauch from the Beastie Boys died at 47
Cancer can affect just about any part of the body, as fans of the Beastie Boys unfortunately learned. Adam Yauch, who also went by MCA, was part of the hip-hop group behind iconic songs like "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" and "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)." In a 2009 a YouTube video called "Yauch Announcement," the rapper and bassist revealed that he'd been diagnosed with cancer of the parotid gland, which is in the neck. "It's only localized in this one area, and it's not in a place that affects my voice, so that's nice. That's convenient," he said. "It's a little bit of a setback, it's a pain in the a**, but this is something that's very treatable in most cases."
Unfortunately, Yauch's treatment did not work out as well as he'd hoped. He died in 2012, three years after going public with his diagnosis, at only 47 years old. Bandmate Michael "Mike D" Diamond shared a photo on the band's Facebook page several days later, writing, "He really served as a great example for myself and so many of what determination, faith, focus, and humility coupled with a sense of humor can accomplish. The world is in need of many more like him. We love you Adam." More succinctly, Questlove summed up the feelings of hip-hop fans everywhere when he wrote on X, "Yauch is gone. F***."