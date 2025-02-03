The Tragic Deaths Of 10 Saturday Night Live Stars

The following article contains references to substance abuse, domestic violence, disordered eating, and suicide.

"Saturday Night Live" is an institution. Huge names like Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, and Tina Fey got their starts at the NBC juggernaut, and cast members continue to make names for themselves through their comedic work on the platform. Hundreds of famous actors, singers, athletes, and politicians have graced the set as hosts, musical guests, or special guests, and a select few have ascended to the elite Five-Timers Club. "SNL" has been culturally relevant since the mid-70s, and it doesn't seem to be exiting the zeitgeist any time soon.

The sketch comedy series celebrated its 50th year on air in 2025 with all sorts of celebrations. Thanks to documentaries, magazine spreads, unexpected hosts and musical guests, and near-constant promotions reminding audiences of the show's achievement in television, it was about impossible to forget how long the show had been on and who benefited from its success. Unfortunately, though, not everyone who built "SNL" was there in 2025 to celebrate, as several stars died before the show's half-century anniversary.

The cast of "Saturday Night Live" has endured plenty of tragedy throughout its 50-year tenure, but few incidents have been quite so tragic as the deaths of these stars.