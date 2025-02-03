The Tragic Deaths Of 10 Saturday Night Live Stars
The following article contains references to substance abuse, domestic violence, disordered eating, and suicide.
"Saturday Night Live" is an institution. Huge names like Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, and Tina Fey got their starts at the NBC juggernaut, and cast members continue to make names for themselves through their comedic work on the platform. Hundreds of famous actors, singers, athletes, and politicians have graced the set as hosts, musical guests, or special guests, and a select few have ascended to the elite Five-Timers Club. "SNL" has been culturally relevant since the mid-70s, and it doesn't seem to be exiting the zeitgeist any time soon.
The sketch comedy series celebrated its 50th year on air in 2025 with all sorts of celebrations. Thanks to documentaries, magazine spreads, unexpected hosts and musical guests, and near-constant promotions reminding audiences of the show's achievement in television, it was about impossible to forget how long the show had been on and who benefited from its success. Unfortunately, though, not everyone who built "SNL" was there in 2025 to celebrate, as several stars died before the show's half-century anniversary.
The cast of "Saturday Night Live" has endured plenty of tragedy throughout its 50-year tenure, but few incidents have been quite so tragic as the deaths of these stars.
Chris Farley
Perhaps no death of a "Saturday Night Live" star has been as tragic or impactful as Chris Farley's. The comedian, known for characters on the sketch show like Matt Foley and Cindy, was fired from "SNL" in 1995, but he left an indelible mark on the show, influencing countless actors to later walk through 30 Rockefeller Center. In his post-"SNL" career, Farley continued starring in films, but his life didn't last long. Farley was facing addictions to drugs, alcohol, and food, and despite pleas from friends to overcome his addictions and multiple stays at rehabilitation centers, Farley died in 1997 due to an accidental drug overdose. Medical examiners found multiple drugs in Farley's system, determining that cocaine and an opiate were responsible for his death.
Despite his struggles and tragic end, it seemed that Farley was at peace with death, no matter when it was going to happen. "I mean, there's no control in life, is there?" Farley said in an interview with Rolling Stone in 1997. "There's only one who's in control, and He'll take me when He wants me. I don't want to know about it. It's none of my business. But when it happens, I just ask that it won't be painful and that He forgives me my sins."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Gilda Radner
Most of the best known "Saturday Night Live" stars from the early days were men, but Gilda Radner was a comedic force who made her presence known every time she stepped on stage. While at "SNL," Radner brought to life plenty of characters, most notably Roseanne Roseannadanna, and she joined other hilarious female legends in showing women everywhere that a career in comedy is entirely possible. Radner left "SNL" in 1980 and continued on with a film career, but the entire cast and crew of the NBC series mourned her death nine years later.
In 1986, Radner was diagnosed with ovarian cancer after nearly a year of experiencing symptoms and searching for an answer. After undergoing surgery and subsequent treatment, Radner was told she was in remission. However, Radner later learned that she was not in remission. In 1989, the comedian went to the hospital, where she was given a sedative, and entered a coma. She died three days later. Making matters more tragic, some medical professionals have speculated that Radner's death could have been avoided.
Radner had an eating disorder that experts believe negatively contributed to her overall health. "Her early battle with weight led her down a dangerous path. As she grew up, Gilda's world became dominated by binge-eating," Dr. Michael Hunter said of Radner to Us Weekly. "Eating disorders like bulimia and anorexia nervosa can have catastrophic effects on the body," he said.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
Norm Macdonald
Norm Macdonald proved early on that he had all the makings of a comedy legend. The Canada native got his start on television on "Saturday Night Live," eventually becoming synonymous with his work on the "Weekend Update" desk and continuing to make jokes about O.J. Simpson well after he had been found not guilty of the crimes of which he was accused. After leaving "SNL" in 1998, Macdonald went on to star in an eponymous sitcom and continued working on films and television, often with people he'd worked with at NBC. He even made one final appearance on "SNL" in 2009 on an episode hosted by Will Ferrell.
In 2021, however, the world learned of Norm Macdonald's heartbreaking death. The comedian had been diagnosed with cancer nine years prior, but he kept his illness under wraps, only telling a few people in his life. "He was most proud of his comedy," Macdonald's friend Lori Jo Hoekstra told Deadline upon his death. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic." A few weeks after Macdonald's death, Michael Che and Colin Jost paid tribute to the late comedian during "Weekend Update," showing some of Macdonald's best jokes from his time hosting the segment.
John Belushi
John Belushi was a bona fide legend at "Saturday Night Live." Part of the original cast, Belushi invented absurd and hysterical characters, which helped the show establish an identity early on — and produce some of the most awkward moments in "SNL" history, of course. But Belushi's time on the show was not as storied as it seemed from the outside. The comedian was addicted to cocaine. That addition caused him to get kicked off the set of "SNL" multiple times. Although Belushi left "SNL" in 1979, his addiction stayed. Belushi, who had a rather surprising connection to Robert De Niro, starred in a couple of movies following his time on "SNL," including the iconic 1980 film "The Blues Brothers" Just two years later, his struggle with drugs came to a tragic end.
In late February 1982, 33-year-old Belushi checked into the Chateau Marmont, the famed hotel nestled in West Hollywood. A few days later, he died of a drug overdose. In June, the National Enquirer printed a story called "I Killed John Belushi," which featured a woman named Cathy Smith confessing to injecting Belushi with heroin and cocaine. Belushi's death had already been ruled an accident, but the headline prompted an investigation. Smith was later found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and subsequently served 15 months for her crime. As with other beloved cast members, "SNL" paid tribute to Belushi live on air after his death.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Peter Aykroyd
It's easy to remember the "Saturday Night Live" legends, but not all cast members have ascended to the same level of fame. In its decades-long tenure, the show has had plenty of unsung cast members pass through, including Peter Aykroyd. Peter was both a writer and an actor on "SNL," having joined the cast the year after his brother, Dan Aykroyd, left. His time on "SNL" was marked by his involvement in the skit "The Java Junkie," and after his tenure on the sketch comedy series ended, Peter continued working in the entertainment industry, notably with his brother.
In 2021, at 66 years old, Peter died from "septicemia from an internal infection precipitated by an untreated abdominal hernia," his publicist told USA Today. Unlike other "SNL" stars who have died, the cast and crew didn't find out through the news alongside the rest of the world. The news of Peter's heartbreaking death was actually announced on "SNL" via a title card at the beginning of an episode and social media. "Cracking a #Head to celebrate the life of my brilliant, inventive, funny, and big-hearted brother Peter. Musician, songwriter, vocalist, composer, analog sound engineer, comedy writer, and actor — he was beloved by all his colleagues, friends, and family," Dan wrote of his brother on X.
Tony Rosato
Tony Rosato served as a writer and cast member on the seventh season of "Saturday Night Live." After his short time at 30 Rock, Rosato continued acting, finding a great bulk of his work as a voice actor. Tragically, Rosato died in 2017 of a heart attack. A statement from Rosato's girlfriend was shared on the comedian's Facebook page: "I am devastated to confirm that Tony my beautiful loving and precious boyfriend passed away last night. We truly loved one another and I will miss my beautiful [significant other] more than words can say. He called me his miracle girl a gift from God."
Perhaps what was more tragic than Rosato's death was what he endured while he was living. In the mid-2000s, Rosato was arrested for harassment and spent two years in jail. It was later discovered that Rosato had been suffering from Capgras syndrome, a rare psychological condition in which patients believe that their loved ones have been replaced by imposters. Believing that his ex-wife and daughter had been replaced by someone else, Rosato began harassing his ex, which led to his imprisonment while he awaited trial. Thankfully, Rosato found stability and led a healthy life after seeking treatment for the disease, and he returned to his career before his eventual death.
Danitra Vance
Tragically, Danitra Vance's career didn't last long. The comedian rose to fame thanks to her work on "Saturday Night Live" in 1985, though she was only there for a season. After "SNL," Vance continued finding acting work on screen, though some of her most renowned work was on stage. Sadly, Vance died in 1994 from breast cancer, making her the second female "SNL" alum to have died, also from cancer.
In retrospect, many comedians feel that Vance didn't get enough credit for her work while she was alive. Vance was the first Black woman to be part of the repertory cast on "SNL," and she was one of the first LGBTQ+ cast members (though she never came out publicly while she was alive), and fans now note that she was severely underutilized on the sketch comedy series. "With Danitra, when you look back at her videos, she's completely different from all of that, even as she's playing the characters. And that's what speaks to me. That's what's always spoken to me: the fight to just be funny ... and that's it," Marina Franklin said about Vance's talent in an interview with Vulture.
Phil Hartman
Phil Hartman was a major asset to "Saturday Night Live." The comedian became known for his original characters and was equally as famous for his great impressions, such as Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Michael Caine, and Barbara Bush. Phil was part of the cast of "SNL" for nearly 10 years before he went on to star in film and become part of the cast of "NewsRadio." Unfortunately, Phil met a truly horrific end in 1998 when he was just 49 years old.
After Phil and his wife Brynn Hartman returned home from dinner, they got into an argument. Some time after Phil went to bed, Brynn shot and killed him. Brynn, who had previously struggled with addiction and reportedly began using again just days before the tragedy, then went to her friend Ron Douglas' house and told him what she had done. Douglas thought Brynn was lying and went with her to the Hartman household where he realized it was true. Douglas called the police, but while they were taking the couple's children out of the home, Brynn turned the gun on herself. After Phil and Brynn's deaths, their children went to live with Brynn's sister in Wisconsin while the public mourned Phil's shocking death.
"This is just a tragedy beyond description," Rita Wilson, who acted alongside Phil in the movie "Jingle All the Way," said to People of his death. "Now two children are left without the two most important people in their lives, and with a lifetime of confusion."
Charles Rocket
"Saturday Night Live" cast members can gain notoriety on the show in many ways, but one of the best ways to earn name recognition is by hosting "Weekend Update," the show's segment that covers the news and invites satirical guests on for topical discussions. "Weekend Update" was Charles Rocket's claim to fame — although he was only on the show for one season. Rocket's time on "SNL" was defined by his departure. Shortly after using a curse word on live television, Rocket was fired from the network.
After his time on "SNL," Rocket maintained a successful acting career, finding roles in films like "Hocus Pocus," "Dumb and Dumber," and "Dances With Wolves." Tragically, though, despite still having a fruitful career in entertainment, Rocket died by suicide in 2005. Rocket's death was a testament to the notion that a seemingly successful career doesn't necessarily equate to happiness, especially in show business.
"I know that Charlie had some pretty big disappointments in his life. The world of Hollywood movies and television can be pretty rough for a person," former "SNL" star and friend of Rocket Chris Frantz said after Rocket's death (via North County Times).
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
Jan Hooks
Before Amy Poehler or Kate McKinnon played Hillary Clinton on "SNL," producers went to Jan Hooks. Hooks was a cast member of the show for about eight years who also took on figures like Nancy Reagan and Sinéad O'Connor during her tenure on the show. Hooks continued acting after her departure from "SNL" in 1994, but her career wasn't quite as splashy as that of some of her comedy contemporaries.
Tragically, Hooks died in 2014. Her cause of death was not initially revealed to the public, but it was later reported that she died as a result of throat cancer — an illness she'd had for years. Hooks was the third former female "SNL" cast member to die from cancer. Hooks' death was taken especially hard by other "SNL" actors.
"I was 15 years old when I first saw Jan Hooks on 'SNL.' All of her characters spoke to me," Poehler said of Hooks in a statement following her death, published by The Hollywood Reporter. "She was one of the greats. When I was at 'SNL,' we would frequently talk about her genius."