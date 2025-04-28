Kimberly Guilfoyle Accidentally Confirms Her Photoshop Obsession With Rookie Mistake
Kimberly Guilfoyle is no stranger to taking photoshopping her pics too far. This time, however, the U.S. ambassador to Greece has made a particularly egregious error. For anyone who may have still believed that Guilfoyle's airbrushed look comes from makeup alone, there's some brand new evidence that her usual Instagram appearance is all smoke and mirrors ... smoke and mirrors and FaceTune, that is.
Guilfoyle often shares photos of herself on her Instagram story, and the photos in question often appear to be very, very edited. For example, she was tagged in a photo that showed her out at a restaurant in Florida. The photo didn't show much of Guilfoyle's outfit for the evening. It did, however, show enough to see that she was wearing something with a very deep V-neck, as she often does. Rather than her outfit, though, what stole the spotlight was her perfectly executed, high contrast makeup and flawless skin.
Typically, we'd see a photo like this and assume that Guilfoyle had played with editing enough to totally change her appearance. In this case, though, we have even more proof than just her look that the image was altered: she forgot to remove the FaceTune logo.
The Facetune logo on Kimberly Guilfoyle's photo tells us all we need to know
For anyone who ever wondered exactly how Kimberly Guilfoyle accomplishes her infamous photo-editing, it seems that she has accidentally revealed FaceTune as her preferred app. Guilfoyle surely intended to remove the app's watermark before sharing the image on social media, but in apparently accidentally leaving it there, she seems to have revealed her secret to getting that somewhat cartoon-ish look she has in her photos.
It's clear that Guilfoyle cares a lot about her image and how she looks. That said, while she probably thinks that her editing skills always make her look her best, Guilfoyle's most over-edited Instagram pics of all time actually do the opposite. Maybe accidentally revealing that she used FaceTune to manipulate her look will make Guilfoyle reevaluate her photo-editing habits moving forward. In reality, though, it will probably just make her double-check whether she cropped out that watermark the next time she posts on Instagram.