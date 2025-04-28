Kimberly Guilfoyle Accidentally Confirms Her Photoshop Obsession With Rookie Mistake

Kimberly Guilfoyle is no stranger to taking photoshopping her pics too far. This time, however, the U.S. ambassador to Greece has made a particularly egregious error. For anyone who may have still believed that Guilfoyle's airbrushed look comes from makeup alone, there's some brand new evidence that her usual Instagram appearance is all smoke and mirrors ... smoke and mirrors and FaceTune, that is.

Guilfoyle often shares photos of herself on her Instagram story, and the photos in question often appear to be very, very edited. For example, she was tagged in a photo that showed her out at a restaurant in Florida. The photo didn't show much of Guilfoyle's outfit for the evening. It did, however, show enough to see that she was wearing something with a very deep V-neck, as she often does. Rather than her outfit, though, what stole the spotlight was her perfectly executed, high contrast makeup and flawless skin.

Typically, we'd see a photo like this and assume that Guilfoyle had played with editing enough to totally change her appearance. In this case, though, we have even more proof than just her look that the image was altered: she forgot to remove the FaceTune logo.