Trump's Bizarre Photoshop Mix-Up Has Joe Biden's Name On Everyone's Lips

Everyone knows not to trust everything they see on the internet — everyone except President Donald Trump, apparently. During a super cringey interview with ABC News' Terry Moran for Trump's 100th day in office, the makeup fail king refused to accept the possibility he was wrong about something.

Days before the interview, Trump shared on Truth Social a photo of himself holding up a picture of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's hand that crudely shows an MS-13 gang tattoo across his knuckles, which appears obviously photoshopped. Garcia, an immigrant from El Salvador who was living in Maryland, has been in the news lately after he was deported back to the Central American country's infamous prison CECOT on the assumption he was a member of the MS-13 gang. However, Garcia has no criminal record in the U.S. and has denied being a member of the notorious gang. Though the Trump administration admitted Garcia's deportation was "an administrative error," they have dug their heels in about him being a gang member (via Newsweek).

TRUMP: He had MS-13 on his knuckles, tattooed! MORAN: That was photoshopped TRUMP: Terry, they're giving you the big break of a lifetime. I picked you. But you're not being very nice. pic.twitter.com/NgCpEB8o1S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2025

When Trump brought up the tattoo to Moran, the interviewer said the picture was photoshopped — which should have been obvious to anyone with eyes; it looks like a 7-year-old did it. Moran kept trying to steer the conversation away from the tattoo, but Trump became pompous and acted like he was offering Moran the privilege to interview him. "I picked you [to do the interview]," Trump said, "but you're not being very nice." Trump doubled down about the tattoo being legitimate, not seeming to understand that the letters and numbers were added to the photo. The confused moment from Trump reminds us of some of the out-of-touch instances that Joe Biden was heavily criticized for while in office.