Trump's Latest Rambling Speech Reveals Two Things He Can't Quit: Joe Biden & Nicknames

When Donald Trump gets a podium, he's inclined to stay there for a long, long time. In March 2025, the president's address in front of Congress lasted 100 minutes, making it the longest speech at one of these events. On April 9, 2025, Trump continued his garrulous streak at the National Republican Congressional Committee's dinner, speaking almost 90 minutes. Sporting his signature patchy makeup, Trump couldn't resist an opportunity to indulge his passion for calling Joe Biden derogatory names. Trump's made up some wild nicknames for various political opponents, and Biden appears to be one of his favorite targets. Since "Basement Biden" never gained traction, Trump stuck with his eternal favorites, "Sleepy Joe" and "Crooked Joe."

About a half-hour into his speech, Trump noted the outsized amount of time he spent on devising unkind monikers for his rival. "The hardest thing I had to do with Joe Biden is the nickname. Do I call him sleepy Joe or crooked Joe? Could we take a vote, please?" Trump queried the audience. Then the president gave himself a gold star for his creativity. "They both work. They both work beautifully."

While Trump's audience cheered his Biden-bashing, social media users flipped the script and used the "sleepy" nickname to compliment the stability of Biden's presidency. One even passed the diss onto Trump, posting a clip of the president looking decidedly drowsy at an event. "So you say Sleepy Joe was bad but Sleepy Don is ok?" they questioned on X (formerly Twitter).