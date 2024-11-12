6 Donald Trump Makeup Fails That Had Everyone Buzzing

They say you can't judge a book by its cover but the whole world is judging Donald Trump by his cover-up. There's a reason why the divisive politician is known as Agent Orange, as filmmaker Spike Lee calls him, and it only partially has to do with Trump's various hair transformations including several different shades of tangerine. The 45th and soon-to-be 47th President of the United States is also seen regularly with an orange complexion.

Advertisement

As witnessed during his appearance in Green Bay, WI, on October 30, 2024, the former "Apprentice" host is no stranger to makeup fails. He donned an orange safety vest to a campaign rally, paired with a red tie. The skin above his collar matched, the two hues seeming to combine to form the color on his face and neck. It wasn't the first time for this particular makeup move, and if his history is anything to go by, it won't be the last.

But not all of Trump's beauty disasters are purely down to orangeness. There have been multiple times over the years when every person who owns a makeup bag has shaken their head and thought, "I could do better" (and they likely have). In fact, maybe Trump's relationship with his wife should involve some beauty lessons, based on the plethora of photographic evidence documenting his many very public cosmetic offenses to date.

Advertisement