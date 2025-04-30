Sasha & Malia Obama's Mismatched Looks In Latest Outing Confirm What We Suspected
Malia and Sasha Obama have certainly undergone head-turning transformations since they first entered the public eye. After all, they were just ten and seven, respectively, when their dad Barack Obama became president back in 2008. It's been easy to notice that Malia and Sasha have both had flawless fashion since they left the White House. Yet, it's clear that the sisters have two very different styles. And a photo that was recently posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, proves that while these sisters may have many shared experiences, they don't seem to share closets.
On April 29, Pop Crave shared a photo of the Obama sisters posing with singer Destin Conrad at a party celebrating his debut album "Love On Digital." The photo quickly raked in likes and comments about the sisters' good looks and shock to see the women who many remember as kids now in their twenties. "They grew so much i feel old," one commenter wrote. "They grew up so fast omg," added another. For others, though, it was the sisters' cool, easy, breezy, fashion-forward style that stuck out. "Malia and Sasha always chic," one X-user said. While Malia and Sasha both looked stylish in the photo, it was hard to ignore just how differently they chose to style themselves for the same occasion.
Malia and Sasha Obama are clearly confident in their fashion choices
Both Malia and Sasha Obama are sporting very long locks these days. In the photo, both sisters wore their hair down with loose, easy waves. Malia's hair — in the lighter brown shade that we've seen her sporting for the past few years — was decorated with a few small braids and draped in front, covering a lot of her ensemble. She also covered up with an oversized brown leather jacket. Sasha, on the other hand, was anything but covered up in her midriff-bearing look. She wore low rise, light wash jeans with a decorative belt and a super cropped white tank top, which was tucked up around her bra. Unlike her sister, she kept her hip-length hair out of the way and brushed back behind her shoulders to show off her outfit. Sasha, whose unique style often features chunky accessories plucked out of the early 2000s, added a belly button piercing and a black and brown statement necklace as the cherry on top of her look.
It's clear that the Obama sisters both share an on-trend, laidback style. Yet, how they execute that style couldn't be more different. Still, one thing is for sure: these sisters appreciate fashion, and it definitely works for them.