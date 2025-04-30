Sasha & Malia Obama's Mismatched Looks In Latest Outing Confirm What We Suspected

Malia and Sasha Obama have certainly undergone head-turning transformations since they first entered the public eye. After all, they were just ten and seven, respectively, when their dad Barack Obama became president back in 2008. It's been easy to notice that Malia and Sasha have both had flawless fashion since they left the White House. Yet, it's clear that the sisters have two very different styles. And a photo that was recently posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, proves that while these sisters may have many shared experiences, they don't seem to share closets.

On April 29, Pop Crave shared a photo of the Obama sisters posing with singer Destin Conrad at a party celebrating his debut album "Love On Digital." The photo quickly raked in likes and comments about the sisters' good looks and shock to see the women who many remember as kids now in their twenties. "They grew so much i feel old," one commenter wrote. "They grew up so fast omg," added another. For others, though, it was the sisters' cool, easy, breezy, fashion-forward style that stuck out. "Malia and Sasha always chic," one X-user said. While Malia and Sasha both looked stylish in the photo, it was hard to ignore just how differently they chose to style themselves for the same occasion.