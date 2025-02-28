Sasha Obama's Unique Style Is On Full Display With Chunky Accessory Plucked Out Of The Early 2000s
Sasha Obama is, once again, proving that she's got serious style. Barack and Michelle Obama's younger daughter has undergone quite the stunning transformation before our very eyes. And, these days, she's more beautiful and fashionable than ever. On February 27, the former first daughter was photographed walking in Everett Park in Los Angeles, California. And, this photo proves that she's a total trendsetter.
There are many things that Sasha and her sister Malia Obama can't stand about fame. Consequently, the famous sisters like to maintain their privacy, and we don't often see them out and about. Yet, when we do see photos of Sasha and big sis Malia, it's clear that they share a cool, eclectic style. For her day at the park, Sasha's outfit was simple: a blue t-shirt and denim miniskirt. Her accessories, however, made for a perfect, laidback Y2K fashion statement. Sasha wore big black sunglasses and an oversized brown bag. Our favorite part of the outfit was a chunky brown belt that took us right back to the early aughts. And, as far as we're concerned, this nostalgic accessory should be a major part of Spring 2025 style.
Sasha Obama's day at the park proves she's just like her mom
We're loving Sasha Obama's style and vibes during an easy walk through the park. And, what makes this look even cooler is what she's carrying with her: knitting supplies. Knitting is the surprising hobby Michelle Obama picked up during quarantine at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, from the looks of it, her youngest daughter shares her love of this relaxing activity.
Back in 2023, Michelle posted two photos of herself knitting on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "Knitting has truly become one of my favorite pastimes, and I've enjoyed the feeling of slowing down and creating something from hand." And, it's really no surprise that Sasha is following in her mom's footsteps. Back in 2007, Michelle's mom Marian Robinson told People, "Sasha is more like Michelle," adding, "She's more determined. She's got her own mind made up." It's clear that Michelle and Sasha do have a lot in common, and it seems that Sasha certainly does have her mind made up when it comes to her style. Knitting in the park while rocking cool Y2k-inspired fashion? This is officially our Spring 2025 inspo.