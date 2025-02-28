Sasha Obama's Unique Style Is On Full Display With Chunky Accessory Plucked Out Of The Early 2000s

Sasha Obama is, once again, proving that she's got serious style. Barack and Michelle Obama's younger daughter has undergone quite the stunning transformation before our very eyes. And, these days, she's more beautiful and fashionable than ever. On February 27, the former first daughter was photographed walking in Everett Park in Los Angeles, California. And, this photo proves that she's a total trendsetter.

There are many things that Sasha and her sister Malia Obama can't stand about fame. Consequently, the famous sisters like to maintain their privacy, and we don't often see them out and about. Yet, when we do see photos of Sasha and big sis Malia, it's clear that they share a cool, eclectic style. For her day at the park, Sasha's outfit was simple: a blue t-shirt and denim miniskirt. Her accessories, however, made for a perfect, laidback Y2K fashion statement. Sasha wore big black sunglasses and an oversized brown bag. Our favorite part of the outfit was a chunky brown belt that took us right back to the early aughts. And, as far as we're concerned, this nostalgic accessory should be a major part of Spring 2025 style.

