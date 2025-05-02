Hallmark Star Noel Johansen Suffers Tragic Loss Of His Wife In Horrific Attack
Hallmark star and voice actor Noel Johansen has confirmed the tragic news that his wife, Jen Darbellay, was among the 11 people killed in the horrific vehicle-ramming attack that took place in Vancouver on April 26, 2025. Johansen, who himself was injured in the attack, paid tribute to his late wife during a vigil that was held a few days after the tragic event.
"What you see here is an injury that means nothing to me because what's inside my heart is broken ... Because my wife passed away behind me at the incident," Johansen said (via Global News). The actor went on to discuss just how humble and giving Darbellay was. "She never celebrated herself in her life," Johansen said, adding, "She never thought of herself ... And I can tell you she was larger than life for any of you who know her. So don't be small in life, be big, reach out and reach out as a human being with everything you have and please remember us who went through this."
The attack that claimed the lives of Darbellay and 10 others, as well as injured many more, happened during a festival honoring Filipino culture as part of Lapu-Lapu Day. Per Reuters, local authorities have charged a 30-year-old man with the crime. At the time of writing, the suspect faces eight counts of second-degree murder, though additional charges are expected. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, though Vancouver police have stated that they do not believe the attack was intended as an act of terrorism.
A GoFundMe was established to support Noel Johansen and his family
Jen Darbellay is survived by not only husband Noel Johansen — an actor who's appeared in various Hallmark movies and TV shows, including "When Calls the Heart" — but also the pair's two children, Ford and Darby, who are 15 and seven years old, respectively. In light of Darbellay's tragic death as a result of the April 26 attack, Vancouver resident Michael Daingerfield Hall, a close friend Johansen's, has started a GoFundMe campaign benefiting the actor's family. The campaign seeks to raise a total of $200,000 CAD, and has reached about 90 percent of that goal at the time of this writing. According to Hall, the funds raised will cover various expenses. These include funeral arrangements for Darbellay, counseling for her family, and airfare for relatives who live outside of the city.
Hall also penned his own message recalling the kind of person Darbellay was. "Jen was a one-of-a-kind," he wrote. "She was an incredibly thoughtful, warm, caring, smart, stylish, artistic woman. A gifted painter, a selfless mother, and a loving wife. She gave the best hugs, was always there to listen without judgement, and had the sweetest voice." Hall went on to reflect how much she meant to him and his family. "She was special to many other friends and people, giving of herself volunteering on the PAC committee at Sir Alexander Mackenzie, Darby's school," Hall added on the GoFundMe page. "Please help Noel and his family get through this difficult time with ease of mind."