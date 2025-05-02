Hallmark Star Noel Johansen Suffers Tragic Loss Of His Wife In Horrific Attack

Hallmark star and voice actor Noel Johansen has confirmed the tragic news that his wife, Jen Darbellay, was among the 11 people killed in the horrific vehicle-ramming attack that took place in Vancouver on April 26, 2025. Johansen, who himself was injured in the attack, paid tribute to his late wife during a vigil that was held a few days after the tragic event.

"What you see here is an injury that means nothing to me because what's inside my heart is broken ... Because my wife passed away behind me at the incident," Johansen said (via Global News). The actor went on to discuss just how humble and giving Darbellay was. "She never celebrated herself in her life," Johansen said, adding, "She never thought of herself ... And I can tell you she was larger than life for any of you who know her. So don't be small in life, be big, reach out and reach out as a human being with everything you have and please remember us who went through this."

The attack that claimed the lives of Darbellay and 10 others, as well as injured many more, happened during a festival honoring Filipino culture as part of Lapu-Lapu Day. Per Reuters, local authorities have charged a 30-year-old man with the crime. At the time of writing, the suspect faces eight counts of second-degree murder, though additional charges are expected. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, though Vancouver police have stated that they do not believe the attack was intended as an act of terrorism.