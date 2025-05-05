Courtroom Sketches Of Diddy Ahead Of Trial Hint Legal Woes Have Taken Major Toll On Him

As many details of the allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs are revealed, the disgraced star is just days away from the jury selection for his highly-anticipated sex trafficking and racketeering trial. Diddy has pleaded not guilty of the charges against him. Aside from this, though, we haven't seen or heard much from him since he was arrested in September 2024. One glimpse we do have of what's going on with Diddy behind the scenes is through the courtroom sketches. And, it's clear that his time at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center has had quite an effect on him.

Diddy's courtroom sketches from yesterday 🎨 by Jane Rosenberg

Diddy had his 55th birthday celebration behind bars and has reportedly been making desperate blackmail attempts while in custody. Based on this, we can only imagine how different Diddy is now than before the allegations came out against him. And, the courtroom sketches of him reflect this very notion. Back in September 2024, Diddy appeared in court and was denied bail. Courtroom sketches by Jane Rosenberg and Christine Cornell that showed the court appearance in question quickly made it to X, formerly known as Twitter. And, the artwork showed Diddy with a furrowed brow and a look of concern.