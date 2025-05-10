From his short-lived tenure as a "Beverly Hills, 90210" cast member to his leading roles in shows like "Six Feet Under" and "Parenthood," actor Peter Krause has been a staple of the small screen for decades. Starting in 2018, Krause was part of the main cast of Fox's hit first-responder procedural drama "9-1-1" (which moved to ABC in 2024). In 2025, however, the team behind the show made the shocking decision to kill off Krause's character, Captain Robert "Bobby" Nash, just a few episodes shy of the Season 8 finale.

"He was willing to sacrifice himself so that others could see another day. And I will miss everybody dearly," Krause, who also serves as an executive producer on "9-1-1," said of Bobby's death during an appearance on ABC News' "Good Morning America" after the fateful episode aired. The actor continued, "This was my workplace, for eight years, eight seasons. And I am really going to miss everybody: Angela and the fire team and the crew," referring to iconic co-star Angela Bassett.

Bassett herself took to Instagram to bid Krause — and Bobby — farewell. "I know this is hard for all of you. It's hard for us, too. Peter's Bobby Nash will be missed but his character will never be forgotten," the Oscar nominee wrote. "He is forever a part of our family." Of course, the death of Bobby Nash is only a fictional tragedy. Just like anyone else, though, Krause certainly hasn't been immune to real-life heartbreak. That in mind, here are some tragic details about "9-1-1" star Peter Krause.