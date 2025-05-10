Tragic Details About 9-1-1 Star Peter Krause
From his short-lived tenure as a "Beverly Hills, 90210" cast member to his leading roles in shows like "Six Feet Under" and "Parenthood," actor Peter Krause has been a staple of the small screen for decades. Starting in 2018, Krause was part of the main cast of Fox's hit first-responder procedural drama "9-1-1" (which moved to ABC in 2024). In 2025, however, the team behind the show made the shocking decision to kill off Krause's character, Captain Robert "Bobby" Nash, just a few episodes shy of the Season 8 finale.
"He was willing to sacrifice himself so that others could see another day. And I will miss everybody dearly," Krause, who also serves as an executive producer on "9-1-1," said of Bobby's death during an appearance on ABC News' "Good Morning America" after the fateful episode aired. The actor continued, "This was my workplace, for eight years, eight seasons. And I am really going to miss everybody: Angela and the fire team and the crew," referring to iconic co-star Angela Bassett.
Bassett herself took to Instagram to bid Krause — and Bobby — farewell. "I know this is hard for all of you. It's hard for us, too. Peter's Bobby Nash will be missed but his character will never be forgotten," the Oscar nominee wrote. "He is forever a part of our family." Of course, the death of Bobby Nash is only a fictional tragedy. Just like anyone else, though, Krause certainly hasn't been immune to real-life heartbreak. That in mind, here are some tragic details about "9-1-1" star Peter Krause.
The decision to kill off Peter Krause's '9-1-1' character was met with intense backlash
As Peter Krause's "9-1-1" co-star Angela Bassett (who's endured her own share of personal tragedies) alluded to in her Instagram post, the decision to kill off Bobby Nash in the show's eighth season was not without controversy. As one might expect, many longtime fans were incensed to see a beloved main character who had been around since the very beginning bite the dust, and seemingly out of nowhere too. Some of Krause's other co-stars were clearly upset by the decision as well, including Kenneth Choi, who tearfully lamented Bobby's death in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "Kenny crying throughout his entire interview. Literally nobody wanted this, not even the actors," one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote in response.
Speaking to Deadline, "9-1-1" showrunner Tim Minear cited realism as influencing his decision to kill Bobby, despite how difficult it was. However, this explanation didn't satisfy everyone. "People are not mad about Bobby's death because 'they aren't used to real procedural shows.' It's because the 911 writers decided all of a sudden that the looney toon logic doesn't apply to Bobby anymore," another X user argued. "We watch this show because we know they don't die, that's the comfort." In a statement to Us Weekly, Krause acknowledged that fans have a right to be upset, though he stood by the creative decision. Still, his departure was clearly quite emotional for all involved, and the online response likely didn't make things any easier.
Peter Krause's long-term romance with Lauren Graham didn't work out
Ending a long-term relationship is never easy but it's something "9-1-1" star Peter Krause had to go through quite publicly when he and fellow actor Lauren Graham called it quits after more than a decade together. The two first crossed paths all the way back in 1995, when Krause appeared in an episode of the NBC sitcom "Caroline in the City" — on which Graham had a recurring role. Krause and Graham reconnected in 2010, when they began starring opposite one another on a different NBC series: "Parenthood." Getting cast as co-stars was particularly incredible, considering the fact that "Parenthood" wasn't initially in the cards for Graham. Krause and Graham began dating the same year that it premiered, and both remained on as key cast members until "Parenthood's" 2015 conclusion.
Their romance continued long after the fact, but it ultimately ended up fizzling out shortly after the turn of the decade. In June 2022, a representative for Graham confirmed the sad news that she and Krause were no longer an item. The rep explained to People that they'd "quietly ended their relationship" some time in 2021. The "Gilmore Girls" star opened up about the reason behind their shocking split during her own interview with People in November 2022, acknowledging, "We had such a good time together that I didn't maybe ask some fundamental questions about 'What are your values and what do you envision?' and those more grown-up things. And then they just caught up with us."
Peter Krause had a painfully awkward exchange after his father's death
Before he was Bobby Nash on "9-1-1" or Adam Braverman on "Parenthood," Peter Krause starred as Nate Fisher on the HBO drama "Six Feet Under" from 2001 to 2005. In the hit show, Nate is the son of a funeral director who's forced to help take over the family business following his father's death. Life tragically imitated art around 2012, when Krause's real-life father passed away. Dealing with the loss of a parent is extremely difficult as it is. But on top of that insurmountable grief, and everything else that goes along with it, the actor also endured a painfully awkward exchange while making the necessary arrangements.
Evidently, "Six Feet Under" is popular among real-life funeral directors. But, when one of them realized that the star of the show was his client, he may have got a bit too excited. "I stood up and he [the funeral director] immediately launches into 'Oh, it's such an honor to meet you. You don't understand.' And I'm just standing there listening to him go on and on," Krause recalled during a 2016 interview with HuffPost. "I sort of cocked my head and looked at him. And he says, 'Of course, we're not here to talk 'Six Feet Under.' My mother was with me, as well," the actor continued, concluding. "She was just standing there staring at the guy like, 'Are you kidding me?'" As the old adage goes, there's a time and a place.