Tragic Details That Plagued The Cast Of Beverly Hills, 90210

Back in the early '90s, "Beverly Hills, 90210" completely dominated our screens, becoming a cash cow for the network Fox and turning its young cast into superstar heartthrobs loved by teens the world over. After its debut in 1990, the show continued to reign supreme for several years thanks to its risqué storylines — but it was just as famous for its behind-the-scenes drama. Actors like Luke Perry, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, and Tori Spelling were the latest wave in Hollywood's next generation of stars — and to say they didn't always handle their newfound fame well might be an understatement.

Many of the show's cast members have gone on to reveal what life was really like starring in the series, and it wasn't always as glamorous as it may have seemed to outsiders. From cast fights to low ratings and firings mid-contract, "Beverly Hills, 90210" was its very own dramatic bubble. The impact starring on the show had on the cast members wasn't easily forgotten — and for good reason.

Let's take a look at the tragic details that plagued the cast of one of the biggest shows in '90s history.