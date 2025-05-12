6 Times Kelly Ripa's Killer Legs Had Jaws Dropping

As one of the celebrities criticized for being thin, Kelly Ripa is no stranger to body shamers. But critics telling her to cover up have never stopped Ripa from rocking head-turning outfits that show off her figure, whether it's a leg-baring gown or a two-piece bikini, and why should they? But achieving her stunning figure takes work and discipline.

The mom-of-three not only follows a high-alkaline, mostly plant-based diet — the reveal of which became one of Ripa's most controversial moments — but also works out regularly despite her busy schedule. "There are a lot of people that don't have to work out, and I am so happy for them, but I have to work out for my body type. It's part of my routine. It's part of my ritual. It doesn't just make me look better, but it makes me emotionally feel better," Ripa told People in 2015. In fact, working out has become such an integral part of her life that SoulCycle is pretty much her "version of the club," she said to Style of Sport in 2017.

Of course, she wasn't always the fitness nut she is now. The "Live With Kelly and Mark" host said she has her husband Mark Consuelos' sister to thank for motivating her to regularly move. "My sister-in-law told me this a long time ago when I wasn't working out ... 'If we wore our insides on our outside, everybody would exercise,'" Ripa recalled to People. Aside from the health benefits, the constant workout has another, more obvious upside: it's made Ripa's legs, much like the rest of her body, incredibly toned. Check out these moments Kelly Ripa's killer legs had jaws dropping.