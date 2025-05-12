6 Times Kelly Ripa's Killer Legs Had Jaws Dropping
As one of the celebrities criticized for being thin, Kelly Ripa is no stranger to body shamers. But critics telling her to cover up have never stopped Ripa from rocking head-turning outfits that show off her figure, whether it's a leg-baring gown or a two-piece bikini, and why should they? But achieving her stunning figure takes work and discipline.
The mom-of-three not only follows a high-alkaline, mostly plant-based diet — the reveal of which became one of Ripa's most controversial moments — but also works out regularly despite her busy schedule. "There are a lot of people that don't have to work out, and I am so happy for them, but I have to work out for my body type. It's part of my routine. It's part of my ritual. It doesn't just make me look better, but it makes me emotionally feel better," Ripa told People in 2015. In fact, working out has become such an integral part of her life that SoulCycle is pretty much her "version of the club," she said to Style of Sport in 2017.
Of course, she wasn't always the fitness nut she is now. The "Live With Kelly and Mark" host said she has her husband Mark Consuelos' sister to thank for motivating her to regularly move. "My sister-in-law told me this a long time ago when I wasn't working out ... 'If we wore our insides on our outside, everybody would exercise,'" Ripa recalled to People. Aside from the health benefits, the constant workout has another, more obvious upside: it's made Ripa's legs, much like the rest of her body, incredibly toned. Check out these moments Kelly Ripa's killer legs had jaws dropping.
That time Ripa and former co-host Ryan Seacrest interviewed Mark Hamill
In an April 2019 episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Kelly Ripa and her former co-host Ryan Seacrest sat down for a chat with Mark Hamill, who spoke with the pair about various topics, including his family and why his wife is in charge of his outfits. But it wasn't exactly the "Star Wars" legend's look in the episode that caught our attention.
Ripa's short, floral lavender dress or romper was not only flattering for her skin tone but also put on display her best asset: her legs. Her tan-colored heels made her legs look even longer even while she was sitting.
That time she appeared on the cover of a magazine
In 2024, Kelly Ripa posted a throwback image from a cover photoshoot for Allure magazine on Instagram, captioning it: "#fbf 2004 BIG HAIR TINY DRESS edition." As her caption said, in the black-and-white snap, the television personality sported 1980s-style big hair, a cropped fur jacket, sky-high stilettos, and a beaded minidress that showed off her gorgeous gams.
Aside from capturing one of her most glamorous looks ever, the snap proved Ripa is aging like fine wine, as it looks like she's barely aged if you put the image side-by-side with pictures she posted from 2024.
That time Ripa wished her followers a 'cheeky new year'
Kelly Ripa welcomed 2023 by uploading a beach photo to Instagram of her and husband Mark Consuelos, to whom she's been happily married since 1996. She captioned it: "#tbt 2020 Threw backside and had a cheeky new year." But while Consuelos and the view are certainly beautiful, the stars of the show were Ripa, her stunning figure, and her toned legs.
It wouldn't be a surprise if the snap inspired many of her followers to hit the gym, as one comment read: "What do you do to get a rear like that??!? Seriously need to know!!"
That time she dressed up as Harley Quinn
Move over, Margot Robbie; there's a new Harley Quinn in town. For Halloween 2016, Kelly Ripa had jaws dropping when she dressed up as the "Suicide Squad" character, looking phenomenal in a red and blue baseball jacket, a T-shirt, hot pants, and fishnet stockings, as seen in the above photo.
She completed the look with Harley's iconic messy makeup and bat, along with a pair of lace-up heeled boots. Her gorgeous legs were front and center as she posed with Jerry O'Connell, who dressed up as Jared Leto's Joker.
That time she appeared on Jimmy Fallon's show
Kelly Ripa took a break from hosting duties to play guest on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" in November 2013. For her appearance, she donned a little black dress seemingly with shorts underneath. She paired the outfit with a pair of glittery sky-high black heels that made her already gorgeous legs look even more phenomenal.
During the episode, Ripa and Fallon memorably tried on some strange weight-loss apparel called Sauna Pants. Jury's out on whether they were as effective as claimed, but Ripa did manage to make the baggy neon shorts look fashionable.
That time Ripa attended the 2025 Oscars
Kelly Ripa stole some of the spotlight from Hollywood's biggest stars when she walked the red carpet at the 2025 Oscars wearing a salmon pink Zuhair Murad gown. The gown's bodice hugged the talk show host's slim figure, while the high slit allowed Ripa to put her hard-earned toned gams on display.
But while she may have effortlessly glided down the red carpet in towering heels, Ripa later admitted to The Hollywood Reporter (via X) that, "I have a pair of Uggs backstage," to change into once she got inside the Dolby Theatre.