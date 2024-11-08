Controversial Kelly Ripa Moments We Can't Forget About

Kelly Ripa has been a TV personality for over three decades, getting her career started on the show "All My Children" and ultimately hosting "Live!" with a handful of different co-hosts. Her time in the spotlight has led to several controversial moments, creating beef with coworkers and lighting a fire under fans when her comments were ill-received. We still can't forget about some of the most interesting controversies, especially with many of the best ones happening in recent memory.

Ripa's comments, or lack thereof, became one of her biggest controversies. When she released her book "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories," she detailed parts of her life and career, including her relationship with former co-worker Regis Philbin. It's important to note that Philbin was a rather beloved person in the industry, with many of his co-workers and interviewees having nothing but glowing words for him. The late TV personality worked with Ripa on "Live! With Regis and Kelly" for a decade. But inside the workplace, Ripa and Philbin allegedly had issues.

Ripa earned the ire of fans when comments from her book seemingly disrespected Philbin. She wrote that she wasn't given the same benefits as the men she worked with on "Live!" and that her name had to be smaller than Philbin's on the title card and branding for the show. The book describes a complicated relationship on set, though it does also say that Ripa and Philbin had a good relationship when the cameras weren't rolling. But readers who had focused in on the negative comments got even more evidence of a rift between the two when Ripa didn't mention Philbin in her acceptance speech for the Disney Legend Award. Overall, Ripa's comments, and not thanking him in her acceptance speech, became a major controversy for viewers of the show.

