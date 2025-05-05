Trump Isn't Hiding His Lukewarm Feelings About JD Vance & We're Not The Least Bit Surprised

While Donald Trump may have technically chosen JD Vance to be his righthand man for his second term in the White House, it often seems like he doesn't quite treat him like it. There has long been speculation that Trump doesn't care about Vance — especially after seeing how he treats Elon Musk in comparison. And, in a cringey new interview, what the president said — or rather, what he refused to say — about the former Ohio senator read like further proof that he's definitely not a fan.

On May 4, 2025, Trump sat down with journalist Kristen Welker for NBC News' "Meet the Press." As always, the divisive politician made several perplexing statements that have been getting plenty of attention online. And yet, in one subtler moment, what he didn't say told a story that doesn't look particularly good for Vance. When Welker asked Trump, "Who do you see as your successor, Mr. President?" many people might have assumed that he would suggest his second in command (via X, formerly known as Twitter). After all, as VP, part of Vance's job is being ready to step up if someone needs to take over Trump's role.

WELKER: Who do you see as your successor? TRUMP: It's far too early to say that, but I do have a vice president and typically it would be pic.twitter.com/OG0llt4rnO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 4, 2025

"It's far too early to say that, but — you know — I do have a vice president. And, typically it would be. And, JD's doing a fantastic job. But —" At this point, Welker chimed in, asking, "He would be at the top of the list?" Even so, Trump still wouldn't take the opportunity to just offer a simple "yes" in response. As one user hilariously wondered, "Can you remember his name?" while another wrote, "He hates Vance," and a third quipped "Yikes."