Trump Flubbing JD Vance's Name Shows Just How Disconnected They Really Are

President Donald Trump has had a complicated relationship with Vice President JD Vance since he picked Vance as his running mate in July 2024. Trump might've even shown signs that he's still a little bitter about Vance's anti-MAGA past before the Ohio native switched teams. Trump's inauguration, however, might only fuel rumors about the secret division between himself and his right-hand man.

During the ceremony, Trump tried to give Vance credit for the latter's role in the 2024 election. But Trump couldn't do so without flubbing Vance's name in the process before quickly correcting his mistake. It wasn't quick enough, however, as the blunder was caught in a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "How good is JB? JD has been great," Trump said. Although it might've been an honest slip of the tongue, it's not the first time Trump fumbled Vance's name.

In 2022, "The Apprentice" star also struggled when he endorsed Vance for the Ohio Senate race. "We've endorsed J.P. — right? J.D. Mandel and he's doing great. They're all doing good," he said during the rally. Seeing as they'll be spending the next four years together, that's plenty of time for Trump to get Vance's name consistently right. Unless, of course, the business mogul is fumbling his name on purpose.

