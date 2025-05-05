Jenna Bush Hager & Her Husband Henry Disagree On This One Major Parenting Move

Every parent has a different approach to raising their kids. This reality may even apply on a couple-to-couple basis, and can sometimes cause relationship strain when partners fail to agree on their chosen methods. For instance, former President George W. Bush's daughter Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry Hager, once exhibited their differences on live TV. While some viewers may not have batted an eye at the relatively quick exchange, others could have seen it as another red flag that the Hagers are headed for divorce. In an era where television and social media render it incredibly quick and easy to share every aspect of your personal life, parents differ considerably on whether it's appropriate to broadcast their children through these channels.

During his guest appearance on the March 27, 2025 episode of Jenna's show "Today with Jenna & Friends," Henry made a comment about the couple's son and two daughters' cameos in a video that was included in the same installment, thus illustrating his stance on their public exposure. Jenna seemed proud of the video, and asked her husband if he enjoyed seeing their kids on live television. Henry responded by showing displeasure with his kids being featured on the show, though he conceded that their good luck message to him was wholesome.

Henry's unsmiling expression said all we needed to know about his preferences. While he maintained a professional demeanor and kept the conversation going, the brief moment conveyed that the proud father would probably rather not see his elder daughter with Jenna, or any of their children, on TV again. The List reached out to Dr. Kim Van Dusen, LMFT, RPT, a licensed child therapist and parenting expert, for her take the couple's opposing approaches to this prickly issue.