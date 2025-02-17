Why You'll Probably Never See Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter On TV Again

In 2022, Jenna Bush Hager's oldest child, daughter Mila, appeared alongside her and co-anchor Hoda Kotb for a segment of "Today With Hoda & Jenna" — later known as "Today with Jenna & Friends." The interview started adorably enough, with Mila talking about the new kitten she was going to get. However, after revealing that her mother sometimes laughs so hard that she pees, Bush Hager humorously remarked that it was probably time for Mila to leave before any more "truth bombs" came out. This only prompted Kotb to teasingly encourage Mila to share one more thing about her mother. Mila, who was only nine at the time, cheekily revealed that her mom never wore underwear, adding, "She is not wearing it right now."

The revelation elicited shocked laughter from Bush Hager and Kotb, with Bush Hager quickly ushering Mila off-screen. The clip soon went viral, with social media users weighing in on the moment. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote that they wouldn't know how to continue hosting the show if this had happened to them. Another sarcastically noted that everything they'd learned about Bush Hager's undergarments was not by choice. Apparently, Mila's "truth bomb" that day led to some long-term consequences.