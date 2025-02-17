Why You'll Probably Never See Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter On TV Again
In 2022, Jenna Bush Hager's oldest child, daughter Mila, appeared alongside her and co-anchor Hoda Kotb for a segment of "Today With Hoda & Jenna" — later known as "Today with Jenna & Friends." The interview started adorably enough, with Mila talking about the new kitten she was going to get. However, after revealing that her mother sometimes laughs so hard that she pees, Bush Hager humorously remarked that it was probably time for Mila to leave before any more "truth bombs" came out. This only prompted Kotb to teasingly encourage Mila to share one more thing about her mother. Mila, who was only nine at the time, cheekily revealed that her mom never wore underwear, adding, "She is not wearing it right now."
The revelation elicited shocked laughter from Bush Hager and Kotb, with Bush Hager quickly ushering Mila off-screen. The clip soon went viral, with social media users weighing in on the moment. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote that they wouldn't know how to continue hosting the show if this had happened to them. Another sarcastically noted that everything they'd learned about Bush Hager's undergarments was not by choice. Apparently, Mila's "truth bomb" that day led to some long-term consequences.
Jenna Bush Hager says her husband won't allow Mila back on her show
Mila's overshare is one of the reasons Jenna Bush Hager's kids are banned from set. In an interview with E! News, Bush Hager revealed that although Mila would love to return to the "Today" show, Bush Hager's husband, Henry, is against the idea. He seems to feel Mila's revelation about her mother not wearing underwear was a step too far. Bush Hager explained, "She said something very controversial, and so, therefore, my husband gave her a lifetime ban."
Mila's desire to return to the show comes as Bush Hager is without a permanent co-host. Bush Hager's long-time co-host, Hoda Kotb, chose to leave the program in September 2024 — despite her love for the program and the reportedly large salary she was making. It seems Mila would be eager to fill the position. Bush Hager told E! News that Mila is the only one of her children who's expressed an interest in following in her media footsteps. Perhaps, in time, her husband will lift Mila's ban, giving her the chance to rejoin her mother on TV. While Mila's comments caused a stir, Bush Hager can take comfort in knowing that she is certainly not the only celebrity who doesn't underwear.