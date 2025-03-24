All The Red Flags Jenna Bush Hager & Her Husband Henry Are Headed For Divorce

Ironically, Jenna Bush Hager admitted she had slight reservations about dating Henry Hager because of their age difference. She wondered if Henry might've been too old for her when her friends initially tried setting the pair up. Granted, the talk show host is only a few years younger than her husband, who was 28 to her 23 when they crossed paths. But age quickly became nothing but a number after Jenna agreed to go with her and her friends to a local Texas football game. Once there, even Jenna admitted the two might've moved a bit too quickly by kissing Henry the same day they met (via "Today").

But in hindsight, Jenna might've regretted something else. Although she maintained she was happily married to the father of her kids, Jenna admitted that dating more was the one thing she wished she had done before marriage. "I dated in college, I dated in high school. But I didn't date enough, which is what I realized," Jenna said on "Today" (via People) before adding, "I want to talk to my kids, not only [to give them] the Tracee Ellis Ross [advice of] 'You're the chooser' but [also to tell them], 'You don't have to stay in a relationship if you're not engaged in it.' Like, I was a serial monogamist, which was fine. But I should have dated more."