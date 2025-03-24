All The Red Flags Jenna Bush Hager & Her Husband Henry Are Headed For Divorce
Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager have been going strong since the day they first met. Mutual friends and her dad George W. Bush brought them together in 2004, and Jenna was so sure that she'd found her future husband that she unceremoniously proposed to him within months of dating. Feeling that it was too soon, however, Henry rejected the talk show host's initial offer. But in 2007, he finally got down on one knee for Jenna with a more traditional proposal. Since their marriage in 2008, the pair have been inseparable.
In the years since, Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager have welcomed three children, two girls and a boy. And although they've been married for nearly 20 years now, the couple have been showing subtle signs over the years that their relationship is far from perfect. From reminiscing on past romances to missing wedding rings, there's a reason why they've sparking a lot of divorce rumors lately.
Jenna Bush Hager regretted not dating more before settling down with her husband
Ironically, Jenna Bush Hager admitted she had slight reservations about dating Henry Hager because of their age difference. She wondered if Henry might've been too old for her when her friends initially tried setting the pair up. Granted, the talk show host is only a few years younger than her husband, who was 28 to her 23 when they crossed paths. But age quickly became nothing but a number after Jenna agreed to go with her and her friends to a local Texas football game. Once there, even Jenna admitted the two might've moved a bit too quickly by kissing Henry the same day they met (via "Today").
But in hindsight, Jenna might've regretted something else. Although she maintained she was happily married to the father of her kids, Jenna admitted that dating more was the one thing she wished she had done before marriage. "I dated in college, I dated in high school. But I didn't date enough, which is what I realized," Jenna said on "Today" (via People) before adding, "I want to talk to my kids, not only [to give them] the Tracee Ellis Ross [advice of] 'You're the chooser' but [also to tell them], 'You don't have to stay in a relationship if you're not engaged in it.' Like, I was a serial monogamist, which was fine. But I should have dated more."
She keeps mementos of her past exes
Jenna Bush Hager revealed that she hasn't completely removed all traces of her exes from her life. Although she hasn't dated much, the 43-year-old makes sure she'll never forget her past relationships by keeping some of the mementos former flames gifted her in a box. When Henry Hager first stumbled onto Jenna's small treasure chest of memories, he initially thought little of it. Jenna kept other less conspicuous souvenirs such as letters from her grandmother in the box as well, which is what Henry saw when he first opened it. But it wasn't until he dug a little further that he found the box's hidden meaning. "Because underneath that letter ... well I haven't been in that box in years, but love letters, photos," Jenna said on "Today with Jenna & Friends."
Fortunately, Jenna and Henry watched the Netflix series "Nobody Wants This" starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, which explored a similar moment between the show's two characters. Jenna asserted that the scene in the hit show helped Henry understand Jenna's desire to hold onto her memories. If they hadn't watched the series, it might've turned into a much bigger issue than it ended up being. Still, the fact that Jenna held onto her past relationships almost two decades after exchanging wedding vows with Henry probably won't help the divorce rumors plaguing the couple.
She got defensive after she joked about having an affair
Jenna Bush Hager's first meeting with Henry Hager wasn't completely innocent. She admitted that Henry had a girlfriend at the time. Since little is known about his own past relationship history, it's unclear if Henry left his partner back then specifically for Jenna. However, if that was the case, Jenna joked that there was a chance Henry could lose her the same way his ex-girlfriend might've lost him. Jenna and her co-host Hoda Kotb once both commented that they found seeing a man publicly reading a book attractive.
In fact, Jenna even quipped that a well-read man might be attractive enough to risk a marriage over under certain circumstances. "If they have little eyeglasses too, just sitting reading, and if they're reading something I respect? I mean that could be a means for an affair," she said on "Today with Jenna & Friends" (via Us Weekly). However, a red-faced Jenna quickly backtracked, emphasizing to any potential humor-challenged viewers that she wasn't serious. "I'm just kidding, I would never do that. I would never, Henry and I are very happy. And he reads." Kotb, however, noted that Jenna might've been taking her own joke harder than anyone in the audience. Explaining her defensiveness, Jenna said, "Because I shouldn't have said that! I went too far."
She admitted she gets 'the ick' from Henry Hager
Jenna Bush Hager's commitment to Henry Hager for all these years shows how much the two love each other. But as is often the case with long-term couples, there were bound to be a few things about Henry that Jenna didn't like. On an episode of "Today with Jenna & Friends," Jenna and Hoda Kotb invited "Nobody Wants This" star Justine Lupe onto their show. During their conversation, the three ladies discussed developing a potential ick with their partner.
Although Lupe shared that she'd never dated someone she had the ick with, Jenna admitted that she had a serious case of it when dealing with her husband. And Hager seemed to give her the ick on more than one occasion. "Spoiler alert, because I've been with my husband for 20 years, you do get it," she said. "But there's so many more un-icks than icks." Jenna nearly spilled what her husband did that gave her the ick, but Hotb quickly stopped her co-host from volunteering information she might've regretted. "No, no, don't. Don't!" Kotb warned Jenna. "Cause you know what happens, Justine? It gets in Page Six, and she gets in trouble. I'm protecting her from herself."
She has no problem with other woman flirting with her husband
Jenna Bush Hager doesn't mind her husband, Henry Hager, drawing eyes from other women. Whereas a few wives or husbands may scoff at their significant other flirting with someone else, the bestselling author admits that she's actually flattered by the gesture. Jenna argued that it was a boost to her own self-esteem knowing that she could bag a catch like Henry. "This may be weird, but sometimes I like it when people flirt with Henry. I don't know why cause it's like, 'Oh, baby girl's still got it,'" she said on "Today with Jenna & Friends" (via Decider).
However, a much more concerning side to Jenna's response might be that she's no longer attracted enough to her husband to care about his interactions with other women. On the other hand, she also admitted there was a limit to how much Henry was allowed to flirt with other women. "If it's a very small amount, I find it attractive. He wouldn't do it a lot," Jenna said. She later joked that she and Henry don't go out all that much to test Jenna's flirting boundaries to their fullest.
Her engagement ring is nowhere to be found
Many have noticed that the wedding ring Henry Hager gave to Jenna Bush Hager has been suspiciously absent as of late. Naturally, the missing jewelry has sparked growing speculation that the couple's marriage may be on the rocks. Jenna addressed the issue on an episode of "Today with Jenna and Friends" where she tried to explain what really happened to her disappearing ring. And if she's to be believed, it's a much less juicy story than some might've thought. "I'm not wearing one now because I broke my finger, but don't worry, I've seen some of the comments, Henry and I are still very happily married," she claimed.
If Jenna's statement triggers a severe case of déjà vu, it's because it's a claim she made in a much earlier episode of "Today" as well. However, it's easy to see why viewers still suspected Jenna was having marriage troubles even after shutting down the divorce rumors. She hasn't revealed what broke her finger, for instance. Nor has she given any updates on the status of her injury. Until she offers specifics, or her wedding ring makes its long-awaited return to the public eye, the uncertainty about her marriage will likely grow.