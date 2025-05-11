The Telling Sign Trump's Chief Of Staff Susie Wiles Isn't Just Another 'Yes Man'
Those who have been experiencing a constant state of shock and horror courtesy of the second Trump administration will be relieved to learn that there is an adult running things in the White House (sort of). Susie Wiles, President Donald Trump's history-making chief of staff (she's the first woman to ever hold the position), isn't just another sycophant. Or, it certainly seems that way. One telling sign that Wiles is in touch with reality is her stance on the 2020 election results. Speaking to Lara Trump on Fox News, the political consultant confirmed that she gave it to Trump straight after Joe Biden bested him. "Coming to him after the 2020 election in [20]21 and telling him what he thought was the circumstance, wasn't, which is how I got into all this," Wiles recalled. "He said, 'Well, can you fix it?"
She did fix it, working on Trump's 2024 campaign and somehow, miraculously, managing to curb the chaos usually accompanying the divisive politician's public appearances. His future chief of staff didn't succeed every time — remember Trump's controversial Madison Square Garden debut? — but according to her colleagues, she didn't do too bad a job, managing to keep Trump somewhat in check and keeping him from hanging himself.
In fact, the former "Apprentice" host's surprising change of heart on mail-in ballots was all Wiles' doing. "[She] just has a master ability to manage multiple things of significance simultaneously, which makes her, from a management standpoint, the perfect pick [for chief of staff]," Wiles' co-campaign manager revealed in an interview with Politico. In the White House staffer's own words, "I see my job as keeping the trains on the tracks," (via YouTube). It's good to know someone's taking a shot at this seemingly impossible task.
Susie Wiles has somehow managed to keep her job despite not being a sycophant
That Susie Wiles has, thus far, managed to maintain her lofty position in Donald Trump's inner circle after she told him plainly that he lost the 2020 presidential election is pretty shocking. Those who were still undecided were warned that they would face the politician's wrath if they broke with his rhetoric. And Trump quickly proved that he was happy to cut ties with those who didn't swear fealty after his former counselor, Kellyanne Conway, released her book, "Here's the Deal." She relentlessly sucked up to her former boss, even claiming that the president was more supportive than her own husband, but Conway made one key mistake — she acknowledged that he lost (while putting the blame solely on campaign officials for the chaos that followed).
Trump was wholly unimpressed, taking to Truth Social to give Conway a stern talking-to. "Kellyanne Conway never told me that she thought we lost the election. If she had, I wouldn't have dealt with her any longer — she would have been wrong — could go back to her crazy husband," he penned at the time (via Newsweek). Other Trump loyalists now serving in his cabinet have refused to admit outright that Joe Biden won.
In fact, during her confirmation hearing, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi wouldn't even answer the question. Wiles, meanwhile, seems to have mastered something many cannot — being straight with the president while giving his ego just enough of a boost to keep him content. "He's such a resilient person and he's seen so much, it's very hard to surprise him," she argued on Fox News right after addressing the 2020 election results. Evidently, Wiles is more than just the White House chief of staff; she's the Trump whisperer.