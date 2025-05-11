The Telling Sign Trump's Chief Of Staff Susie Wiles Isn't Just Another 'Yes Man'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Those who have been experiencing a constant state of shock and horror courtesy of the second Trump administration will be relieved to learn that there is an adult running things in the White House (sort of). Susie Wiles, President Donald Trump's history-making chief of staff (she's the first woman to ever hold the position), isn't just another sycophant. Or, it certainly seems that way. One telling sign that Wiles is in touch with reality is her stance on the 2020 election results. Speaking to Lara Trump on Fox News, the political consultant confirmed that she gave it to Trump straight after Joe Biden bested him. "Coming to him after the 2020 election in [20]21 and telling him what he thought was the circumstance, wasn't, which is how I got into all this," Wiles recalled. "He said, 'Well, can you fix it?"

She did fix it, working on Trump's 2024 campaign and somehow, miraculously, managing to curb the chaos usually accompanying the divisive politician's public appearances. His future chief of staff didn't succeed every time — remember Trump's controversial Madison Square Garden debut? — but according to her colleagues, she didn't do too bad a job, managing to keep Trump somewhat in check and keeping him from hanging himself.

In fact, the former "Apprentice" host's surprising change of heart on mail-in ballots was all Wiles' doing. "[She] just has a master ability to manage multiple things of significance simultaneously, which makes her, from a management standpoint, the perfect pick [for chief of staff]," Wiles' co-campaign manager revealed in an interview with Politico. In the White House staffer's own words, "I see my job as keeping the trains on the tracks," (via YouTube). It's good to know someone's taking a shot at this seemingly impossible task.