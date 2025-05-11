Has Celine Dion Had Plastic Surgery? What She's Said About Cosmetic Procedures

Skeptics have found it difficult to believe that plastic surgery isn't the secret behind Celine Dion's consistently youthful appearance. While the iconic singer has remained tight-lipped about whether or not she has gone under the knife, she has made it abundantly clear that she wouldn't turn her nose up at the idea. Speaking to The Mirror in 2017, the "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker shared, "I'm still looking through the magazines to find the miracle things I can inject in myself. Not to be different, but just for maintenance."

However, Dion was quick to point out that she wouldn't be able to use Botox because the singer feared it may paralyze her face, elaborating, "If I sing and nothing moves I don't think it has the same impact, so I don't want to lose my emotion, conviction, sharing with the audience." Meanwhile, when the Grammy winner was interviewed by Times Life & Style in 2019, she admitted that she wanted to get lip fillers to make red lipstick look more flattering on her.

But the legendary performer also candidly confessed that she had some reservations about the procedure because she would likely have to get cheek fillers to achieve a more balanced look, and those would only cause her to get more work done. Additionally, Dion wasn't keen on undergoing too many procedures because she still wanted to be recognizable as her children's mother. Ultimately, the "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" hitmaker felt that although she was fully supportive of people going under the knife to achieve happiness, Dion also wished that everyone would more thoroughly research the topic before making up their minds.