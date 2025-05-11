Has Celine Dion Had Plastic Surgery? What She's Said About Cosmetic Procedures
Skeptics have found it difficult to believe that plastic surgery isn't the secret behind Celine Dion's consistently youthful appearance. While the iconic singer has remained tight-lipped about whether or not she has gone under the knife, she has made it abundantly clear that she wouldn't turn her nose up at the idea. Speaking to The Mirror in 2017, the "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker shared, "I'm still looking through the magazines to find the miracle things I can inject in myself. Not to be different, but just for maintenance."
However, Dion was quick to point out that she wouldn't be able to use Botox because the singer feared it may paralyze her face, elaborating, "If I sing and nothing moves I don't think it has the same impact, so I don't want to lose my emotion, conviction, sharing with the audience." Meanwhile, when the Grammy winner was interviewed by Times Life & Style in 2019, she admitted that she wanted to get lip fillers to make red lipstick look more flattering on her.
But the legendary performer also candidly confessed that she had some reservations about the procedure because she would likely have to get cheek fillers to achieve a more balanced look, and those would only cause her to get more work done. Additionally, Dion wasn't keen on undergoing too many procedures because she still wanted to be recognizable as her children's mother. Ultimately, the "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" hitmaker felt that although she was fully supportive of people going under the knife to achieve happiness, Dion also wished that everyone would more thoroughly research the topic before making up their minds.
Celine Dion has sworn by several beauty secrets
During a 2019 appearance on "This Morning," Celine Dion urged other women not to keep their beauty secrets to themselves. The "I'm Alive" singer led by example and shared three beauty tips she swore by. First, Dion urged everyone to thoroughly clean their faces. Then, she advised viewers to moisturize at both the start and end of each day. And finally, the Grammy winner stressed the importance of keeping makeup and skincare products clean at all times. Later in the interview, the Canadian singer who became a global sensation revealed that she preferred to wear her hair in a chignon to give her face a natural lift too. Although the "Power Of Love" hitmaker loves getting all dolled up for her public appearances, there have been several times when Dion has gone makeup-free and still looked absolutely stunning.
However, although she has no issue feeling happy and confident while being completely bare-faced, her team didn't always share the same sentiment and urged her to dab some product on, to which Dion begrudgingly agreed. Elsewhere, in the legendary singer's 2024 chat with Vogue France, she gushed, "I am very proud that at 55, I am being asked to reveal my beauty." However, Dion also believed that there was more to it than what meets the eye, reasoning, "Beauty is you, it's me, it's what's on the inside, it's our dreams, it's today. Beauty is what surrounds us, it is there." She continued, "There are people that see it, and there are people that observe it." Needless to say, Dion's stunning hair transformation over the years only adds to her beauty.