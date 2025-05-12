The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Has Nearly A Thirty Year Age Gap With His Rumored Girlfriend

Drew Carey has been a fixture on television for decades. He became a household name with his work on his hit sitcom, "The Drew Carey Show," which premiered in 1995, and his time hosting "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" His fame only rose when he stepped into Bob Barker's shoes as the host of "The Price Is Right" in 2007. Throughout most of his life — including his impressively dramatic health transformation over the past decade — Carey has kept his relationships relatively low-key, but his latest rumored romance has raised some eyebrows.

The comedian was spotted hanging out with adult actor and OnlyFans model Niki Skyler in mid-April 2025. Carey and Skyler were seen grabbing an afternoon bite to eat at the iconic Swingers Diner in Los Angeles, as seen in paparazzi pics published by The Daily Mail. The 66-year-old Carey was photographed chatting and laughing with the 37-year-old model, who was named Penthouse's Pet of the Month back in April 2017.

While the nearly three-decade age gap between Carey and Skyler might throw some people for a loop, the rumors that they are in a romantic relationship are simply speculation. An unnamed source told Us Weekly that Carey and Skyler are "just friends and have been friends for a long time." Carey also recently revealed to the outlet that he's not currently dating and hasn't been interested in a serious relationship since the tragic and horrific death of his ex-fiancée, Amie Harwick, in 2020.