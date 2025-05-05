JD Vance's Paparazzi Posturing At Latest Event Hints He's More Attention-Starved Than Trump

Vice President JD Vance has been desperate for attention since his term began in January 2025. His Friday Evening Parade appearance showed he's willing to turn the camp up to 11 if it means winning over fans with disingenuous charm. Though he started out humbly waving toward the press and saluting the marines he encountered, he soon went overboard, playing it up for the cheering crowd and cameras. Vice President Vance embraced his inner-movie star, giving a thumbs up and pointing at an unseen subject as though he were wooing an adoring fan. He also wiggled his head and strutted across the walkway like he was making his red carpet debut. We're not certain what happened to the vice president during his walk, but somewhere along the way, he ditched his professional demeanor for a more narcissistic, superstar persona reminiscent of the president's outgoing, ego-driven personality.

Trump fans and diehard conservatives alike naturally ate up Vice President Vance's display and cheered him on as a model leader and American hero. Other X users weren't as impressed with his facade, however, and some previously argued he isn't as cool as he thinks he is. "Yikes!" one X user wrote. "JD Vance is that dude who thinks he's the s*** but is just painfully awkward, and everyone — especially women — dodges at parties." While he must have been charming enough to impress second lady Usha Vance back in their college days, it seems he doesn't have the same effect on anyone other than Trump supporters today.