JD Vance's Paparazzi Posturing At Latest Event Hints He's More Attention-Starved Than Trump
We wouldn't doubt if Vice President JD Vance felt neglected after President Donald Trump accidentally admitted he doesn't care for him and he pushed aside his running mate in favor of his real bestie, Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The rampant divorce rumors surrounding the Vice President and Second Lady, Usha Vance, likely aren't helping his self-esteem, either. And the notion he's lonely at his job shows he's starving for positive attention. Thus, it isn't surprising that he went out of his way to bring the spotlight on himself when there were several cameras present.
Celebrities and politicians often greet the paparazzi with one of two reactions: Either they angrily evade or push away the press, or they welcome the attention and ham it up to appear cool and relatable. Vice President Vance pulled the latter stunt on May 2, 2025, in a clip posted on X, formerly Twitter, from the U.S. Marine Corps' first 2025 Friday Evening Parade. The resulting scene was beyond cringe.
He thinks he's cool
Vice President JD Vance has been desperate for attention since his term began in January 2025. His Friday Evening Parade appearance showed he's willing to turn the camp up to 11 if it means winning over fans with disingenuous charm. Though he started out humbly waving toward the press and saluting the marines he encountered, he soon went overboard, playing it up for the cheering crowd and cameras. Vice President Vance embraced his inner-movie star, giving a thumbs up and pointing at an unseen subject as though he were wooing an adoring fan. He also wiggled his head and strutted across the walkway like he was making his red carpet debut. We're not certain what happened to the vice president during his walk, but somewhere along the way, he ditched his professional demeanor for a more narcissistic, superstar persona reminiscent of the president's outgoing, ego-driven personality.
Trump fans and diehard conservatives alike naturally ate up Vice President Vance's display and cheered him on as a model leader and American hero. Other X users weren't as impressed with his facade, however, and some previously argued he isn't as cool as he thinks he is. "Yikes!" one X user wrote. "JD Vance is that dude who thinks he's the s*** but is just painfully awkward, and everyone — especially women — dodges at parties." While he must have been charming enough to impress second lady Usha Vance back in their college days, it seems he doesn't have the same effect on anyone other than Trump supporters today.