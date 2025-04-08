Usha Vance Gives Sad Update On JD That Doesn't Bode Well For Their Marriage (Or His Job)
When Donald Trump announced that JD Vance would be his running mate, the lives of the entire Vance family shifted overnight. Usha Vance, wife to JD, left her position at the Munger, Tolles & Olson law firm to join her husband on the campaign trail. Now settling into the roles and duties of second lady, Usha is finding that her new life in Washington, DC is shaping up to be more difficult than initially imagined. Plus, after Usha and JD took a mediocre trip to Greenland, the distance within their marriage has become amplified.
According to The Free Press, Usha admitted to a sense of loneliness most likely shared by both herself and JD. When mentioning the weight of everything on JD's plate as vice president, Usha said, "I don't know that he's asking me for advice so much as it can be a very lonely, lonely world not to share with someone." In fact, she also divulged that the most alone time the two get these days are text messages sent to each other in between meetings. While JD battles back against being shoved aside for the likes of Elon Musk, it seems he's also finding it hard to find time for himself.
It hasn't been an easy transition for Usha and JD Vance
Working within President Donald Trump's chaotic second administration is certainly a thankless job — and JD Vance certainly has his work cut out for him. But, perhaps it's a challenge he initially thought he would enjoy. Going abroad and poking at America's European allies seemed to ignite a fire within Vance that was mirrored by his antagonistic meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, it appears Vance is now in the "finding out" stage of his actions, and it might be spilling into his marriage.
One of the many signs that the marriage between JD and Usha Vance might not last is that JD can't seem to avoid controversy. As much as JD seems to revel in his own ability to be a little stinker from time to time, his wife might not have the same perspective. Not only were JD and Usha audibly booed by an audience at the Kennedy Center, but it's yet another piece of bad press to hover around Usha since she left her career to support her husband, saying to The Free Press that it felt like "a switch flipped" when she had to pivot her whole life.
For her part, Usha seems to have the luxury of being able to stay grounded through all the chaos and change, claiming that her reception into the world of Trump "has been really positive." Hopefully she can continue to tap into her silver linings, as it seems JD continues to have plenty of challenges on his plate.