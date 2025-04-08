Usha Vance Gives Sad Update On JD That Doesn't Bode Well For Their Marriage (Or His Job)

Working within President Donald Trump's chaotic second administration is certainly a thankless job — and JD Vance certainly has his work cut out for him. But, perhaps it's a challenge he initially thought he would enjoy. Going abroad and poking at America's European allies seemed to ignite a fire within Vance that was mirrored by his antagonistic meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, it appears Vance is now in the "finding out" stage of his actions, and it might be spilling into his marriage.

One of the many signs that the marriage between JD and Usha Vance might not last is that JD can't seem to avoid controversy. As much as JD seems to revel in his own ability to be a little stinker from time to time, his wife might not have the same perspective. Not only were JD and Usha audibly booed by an audience at the Kennedy Center, but it's yet another piece of bad press to hover around Usha since she left her career to support her husband, saying to The Free Press that it felt like "a switch flipped" when she had to pivot her whole life.

For her part, Usha seems to have the luxury of being able to stay grounded through all the chaos and change, claiming that her reception into the world of Trump "has been really positive." Hopefully she can continue to tap into her silver linings, as it seems JD continues to have plenty of challenges on his plate.