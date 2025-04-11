Usha Vance's Defense Of JD After DOGE Drama Hints She's Desperate To Stop Divorce Rumors

It seems nearly every major U.S. political couple is prone to facing divorce speculation. Such is the case for Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance, whose union has shown several signs it won't last since the former's political career took off. However, Usha seemingly longed to quash any doubts about their marriage while also defending her husband for a questionable cause he pursued.

One might wonder why Usha would ever want to get involved in JD's political affairs, especially after he called on President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency to rehire a staffer on X, formerly known as Twitter, on February 7, 2025. The staffer he was defending had been fired after now-deleted social media posts, which called for Indian-directed bigotry to become the norm among other hateful rhetoric was unearthed. It might seem unthinkable for Usha, who's Indian-American, to defend her husband in this particular scenario, but she ultimately stood up for him.

While speaking to The Free Press, Usha said she didn't agree with what the staffer had said, but she did not condemn JD. "It's a very strange life that we lead, where there are lots of people who have just imagined all sorts of narratives about us and what we think and what we do and why we do it and how much planning goes into it and all these sorts of things," Usha told the publication. While some might say Usha's defense is a simple case of a political spouse doing damage control, her unwavering support for him shows she may be determined to prove to their doubters that their marriage is still intact.