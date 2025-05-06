Taylor Swift's New BFF Stumbles Into A Trump-Like Tan Fail At 2025 Met Gala
Sabrina Carpenter successfully transformed from a Disney Channel star to a smash-hit recording artist and multifaceted actor, not to mention a style sensation. Along the way, she made an important connection: Carpenter and Taylor Swift now have a friendship so close that Tay even invited her to perform several nights of her Eras Tour. (Carpenter didn't even have to say "Please Please Please"!) The two are frequently seen together at awards shows and other important events, but the 2025 Met Gala was one rare exception. Swift and Travis Kelce declined their invite, leaving Carpenter to go it alone. This was unfortunate for more than one reason: Apart from the fun that goes along with having a bestie to dine and dish with, Swift might have spotted a major flaw in Carpenter's look, which could have been corrected before she made her grand entrance at the museum.
Honoring the snazzy "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme for the year, Carpenter donned a burgundy Louis Vuitton tuxedo bodysuit featuring diamond detailing and a trailing set of tails. It looked amazing on her, but sadly, it also revealed a poorly done fake tan job. Her kneecaps and the tops of her feet were clearly a shade lighter than the rest of her legs, a surprising misstep for someone well acquainted with camera-readiness.
Sabrina Carpenter has a 'Happy' person to blame for her tan blunder
Sabrina Carpenter's blotchy leg look at the 2025 Met Gala was reminiscent of Donald Trump's worst fake tan fails, though, thankfully it wasn't nearly as egregious. The president is notorious for his orange-hued foundation and poor application; pale spots frequently show up around his eyes and ears. Carpenter's tan blunder didn't extend to her face — which was flawless — and in fact, no one would ever have noticed her uneven leg tone if it hadn't been for Pharrell. The "Happy" hitmaker is also the men's creative director for Louis Vuitton, and he had a hand in choosing Carpenter's gala attire. "He was like, 'You're quite short, so no pants for you,'" she told People. "So here we are." If Carpenter had opted for trousers, she could have skipped the lower-body tanning altogether. Still, the minor embarrassment was probably outweighed by her outfit's major style advantage. Unlike the voluminous gowns of other attendees, her bodysuit was easy to slip off if she needed to answer the call of nature. "[I've] never been to the bathroom once [in her previous Met Gala appearances] because I've never been able to use it in my outfit," she said. "So tonight might be the night."
Carpenter can also claim superiority over the president for an even more important reason. She's gotten numerous invites to the Met Gala over the years, whereas gala chair Anna Wintour has banned Trump from the star-studded event since 2017.