Taylor Swift's New BFF Stumbles Into A Trump-Like Tan Fail At 2025 Met Gala

Sabrina Carpenter successfully transformed from a Disney Channel star to a smash-hit recording artist and multifaceted actor, not to mention a style sensation. Along the way, she made an important connection: Carpenter and Taylor Swift now have a friendship so close that Tay even invited her to perform several nights of her Eras Tour. (Carpenter didn't even have to say "Please Please Please"!) The two are frequently seen together at awards shows and other important events, but the 2025 Met Gala was one rare exception. Swift and Travis Kelce declined their invite, leaving Carpenter to go it alone. This was unfortunate for more than one reason: Apart from the fun that goes along with having a bestie to dine and dish with, Swift might have spotted a major flaw in Carpenter's look, which could have been corrected before she made her grand entrance at the museum.

Honoring the snazzy "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme for the year, Carpenter donned a burgundy Louis Vuitton tuxedo bodysuit featuring diamond detailing and a trailing set of tails. It looked amazing on her, but sadly, it also revealed a poorly done fake tan job. Her kneecaps and the tops of her feet were clearly a shade lighter than the rest of her legs, a surprising misstep for someone well acquainted with camera-readiness.