Donald Trump's Worst Fake Tan Fails Of 2024

Thanks to the United States presidential election, Donald Trump was back in the spotlight in 2024 more than in the past three years. And while his divisive politics hogged plenty of headlines, Trump's infamous use of fake tanner and his orange glow were never far behind. The Republican politician's history with this beauty procedure stretches all the way back to his high school days.

According to The Washington Post, a former roommate revealed that Trump would always spend time fake tanning before hitting the beach. Fast forward a few decades, and former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman now claims the then-president even fired a White House employee for carelessly handling his tanning beds. Unfortunately, his devotion to fake tanning proves you can love something without necessarily being good at it. For reasons only he knows, the MAGA leader doesn't seem to have a tanning expert on speed dial.

Time and again, he's shown up sporting badly done tans, with his skin tone swinging wildly from brown to orange. The glaring tan lines around his eyes and sides of his face have officially become his signature markings. And let's not forget the hair — Trump's light blonde locks don't exactly help matters. His scalp often peeks through, contrasting with his ever-colorful skin, and making us wish he'd hire a full-time beauty expert.

