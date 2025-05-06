Nicole Kidman's Drastic New Look At 2025 Met Gala Steals The Spotlight From Her Height
Long and curly is what most people think of when they think of Nicole Kidman's hair, and a strawberry blonde look that fans envy. But the star has also gone straight, blonde, and now — short.
At the 2025 Met Gala on May 5, the "Moulin Rouge!" actor brought her A-game to the festivities in a look that fit with the theme of the night, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." While not one of the most daring outfits Kidman has worn, her gown was an elegant Balenciaga Couture, a custom number with a waist, then a drop waist, then a full skirt. Strapless with a plunging back, the ebony dress was adorned with two simple bows in the front. Kidman paired the frock with a set of short black gloves dripping with diamond bracelets, the perfect accompaniment to a pair of statement earrings also made of diamonds.
The earrings were easy to see, not only because they were huge and sparkly, but because the Australian star had her hair mostly slicked back. And we could see every inch of her bare back because those sleek tresses ended in a short, tapered cut that barely covered the back of her neck. Chopped!
Kidman's hair was snipped to an ultra-short length
There has been some speculation that Nicole Kidman was wearing a short wig to the 2025 Met Gala; the look is similar to one she wore that made her unrecognizable on the set of her series "Roar." But whether or not the look was temporary or permanent, it made quite the splash. Instead of everyone noticing the "Holland" actor's 5'11" height, how tall she was compared to fellow attendees, and how many inches were added by her heels, they were focused on her abbreviated locks.
Kidman's snipped strands were duo-toned, her golden-blonde hue supplemented by darker, brunette roots and under-layers, creating quite the contrast. There was also only one lone wave in sight, a loose, face-framing tendril that gave just a hint of curve as it fell across one eye. It was as far from her trademark long, curly, red hair as it could get.
Hairstylist Adir Abergel, who has worked with Kidman on numerous occasions, crafted the star's mane look for the evening. "The inspiration was a tailored short cut that brought out the essence of Dandyism on Nicole Kidman," he explained in an Instagram post. "I wanted to celebrate this year's theme by honoring the Dandies and their individuality, elegance, and confidence — where every detail is tailored to that unique person."