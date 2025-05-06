Nicole Kidman's Drastic New Look At 2025 Met Gala Steals The Spotlight From Her Height

Long and curly is what most people think of when they think of Nicole Kidman's hair, and a strawberry blonde look that fans envy. But the star has also gone straight, blonde, and now — short.

At the 2025 Met Gala on May 5, the "Moulin Rouge!" actor brought her A-game to the festivities in a look that fit with the theme of the night, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." While not one of the most daring outfits Kidman has worn, her gown was an elegant Balenciaga Couture, a custom number with a waist, then a drop waist, then a full skirt. Strapless with a plunging back, the ebony dress was adorned with two simple bows in the front. Kidman paired the frock with a set of short black gloves dripping with diamond bracelets, the perfect accompaniment to a pair of statement earrings also made of diamonds.

The earrings were easy to see, not only because they were huge and sparkly, but because the Australian star had her hair mostly slicked back. And we could see every inch of her bare back because those sleek tresses ended in a short, tapered cut that barely covered the back of her neck. Chopped!