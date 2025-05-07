King Charles' Controversial New Portrait Sends A Clear Message To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, left the royal firm in 2020, it's been a tumultuous time in Harry and King Charles' relationship. Unfortunately, right now, things are seeming more pessimistic, with the possibility that Charles might never forgive his son. After the courts denied his security requests, Harry explained he didn't feel comfortable traveling to the U.K. with Meghan and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Even though Harry had been in the U.K. during the legal proceedings, he hadn't connected with his father. "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile," Harry informed the BBC in May 2025. Now, after over a year of reportedly avoiding contact with Harry, Charles is demonstrating that he's focused on his role as monarch rather than family discord.

Take a closer look at the Coronation State Portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla... Commissioned to mark Their Majesties' Coronation in 2023, the portraits were unveiled by The King and Queen at the National Gallery earlier today. Click to find out more. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2025

Days after Harry's interview, Charles and Queen Camilla debuted their Coronation State portraits. Although they each wear their royal finery and have their crowns at their sides in the paintings, Charles and Camilla chose artists with very different styles. Camilla's picture has a photographic, highly realistic quality. In contrast, Charles' painting is stylized, almost like a caricature. After the portraits were posted on X (formerly Twitter), reactions were mixed. Camilla's picture got lots of admiration, while fans were divided over Charles' painting. "I'm not sure why The King's portrait is blurry," mused one poster. Another was enthusiastic, claiming, "It's unconventional, fun, compelling and deviates away from the usual staid royal portraits."