Why King Charles Might Never Forgive Prince Harry

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, have been embroiled in a years-long royal feud that has irrevocably altered their relationship for the worse. Tensions between the father and son duo worsened considerably in 2020, when Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as working members of the royal family. In their 2021 Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the prince recalled a truly nerve-wracking meeting with his father and brother, William, Prince of Wales, to discuss his future as a full-time working royal. Harry had to decide between five options that featured varying degrees of involvement, and he ultimately went with the "half in, half out" choice.

However, the rest of Harry's family was displeased by his decision. As he admitted, "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren't true, and my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in." However, the royal defector could empathize with their anger since they were all raised to believe that the monarchy came before everything else in life.

On the other hand, Charles was reportedly furious about his son airing out their dirty laundry. In British journalist Omid Scobie's 2020 book "Finding Freedom," he wrote that the king previously had no desire to discuss his son with a living soul. However, after the docuseries aired, he labeled him "that fool," per Newsweek. Needless to say, Charles was equally infuriated by the many startling revelations in Harry's 2023 memoir "Spare."

